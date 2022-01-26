MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Dickinson athlete scores high in the classroom

Trinity High School senior Aiden Haich doesn’t have a lot of free time, given his three sports, extracurricular activities and schoolwork. He wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I like not having a lot of time off because I just get lazy with myself, and keeping busy helps me stay involved and stay active,” Haich said.

The son of Sarah and CJ Haich, of Dickinson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Haich grew up shooting hoops and playing catch with his dad in the backyard. So it was a matter of time before he played football, basketball and baseball at Trinity.

Balancing the three sports on top of school hasn’t proved to be a challenge for Haich. While he is busy before and after school and doesn’t get a real offseason, he said it’s all worth it.

“I like being around my teammates,” he said. “It’s nice to get away from school sometimes and just step on the field or step on the court and just go have some fun with your friends.”

Before his schedule got too busy, Haich enjoyed singing in choir for three years and performing in his school’s musicals. He was a member of the barber shop quartet in “Music Man” and played the rabbi in “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Haich said he is blessed to have the opportunity to serve as a leader in his school. He is a student council and prom committee member, a chaplain assistant, an athletic director assistant, and captain for the football and basketball teams, something he is especially proud of.

“When I was younger, I looked up to those guys who were leaders. And when you're younger and you look at a team captain, you almost put them on a pedestal, like they’re the example that leads the entire program,” Haich said. “It's really an honor knowing that the people I play with voted for me and they want to look at me as their leader, as their example. I feel really blessed to have my friends and teammates look at me like that.”

Athletic director and head boys basketball coach Gregg Grinsteinner said Haich is a strong student, athlete and leader. He said Haich’s hard work has earned him the respect of his teachers, coaches and peers.

“Aiden is conscientious of others. He has a way of bringing out the best in them,” Grinsteinner wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He sets the standard for the rest of the student body.”

Haich is ranked first in his class with a 4.0 GPA. He scored a 33 out of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam and has taken eight dual-credit courses, which he said will give him a head start in college.

Haich is thinking of attending North Dakota State University in the fall to study either mathematics or finance.

