MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Cross country captain looks forward to future in nursing

Burgard will continue her soccer career at the University of Jamestown, where she will study nursing. While she always had a passion for the medical field, Burgard just recently set her mind on nursing.

“With the pandemic and seeing how they are able to be someone’s light in their darkest times was inspiring,” Burgard said. “Being able to comfort someone when they are hurt is something I’ve always wanted to do. I think this is a great way for me to do that.”

This past summer, Burgard started working at Edgewood Village as a dining assistant. She said working with the residents helped her decide to pursue nursing.

English teacher Rosann Jacobs-Fode said a career in nursing would be perfect for Burgard, who is optimistic and dedicated. She said Burgard has the intelligence and work ethic to achieve any goal she sets her mind to.

“Brooke understands the difference between a dream and a goal are the steps we take, and she is taking all the right steps,” Jacobs-Fode wrote in a letter of recommendation.

In her free time, Burgard enjoys volunteering at the Central Dakota Humane Society in Mandan. She walks and socializes with the dogs at the shelter.