MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Class president aspires to be future ND governor

While taking an agriculture class his freshman year, Mandan High School senior Taylen Thomas was invited to an FFA event. After the event, he decided to join and served as the chapter’s reporter, vice president and current president.

FFA adviser Tanasha Wanner said Thomas takes pride in his chapter and is eager to help out his fellow members and his community through volunteering.

“He is an exemplary leader, always setting expectations for himself and his chapter that he reaches to exceed,” Wanner wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He is a well-poised young man who has a bright future in anything he sets his mind to."

The son of Frank and Janelle Thomas, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Thomas was elected as the class president. He dedicates his time to his peers, ensuring that they have a successful school year. He said since the pandemic has been disruptive for students, he wants to make sure that his classmates are getting the support they need.