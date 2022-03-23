MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century trapshooter aims to become a nurse

Century High School senior Aurora Zainhofsky and her HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter earlier this week attended the state leadership conference in Grand Forks.

She took first place in the nursing assisting event and second in the CPR/first aid event and is now qualified to compete at the national conference in Nashville, Tennessee, this summer. This is Zainhofsky’s first opportunity to attend the national conference in person, as in previous years it was held online.

Zainhofsky said she loves HOSA because it has allowed her to explore the medical field and has helped prepare her for a future career in nursing.

“I have always known that I wanted to go into health care, and nursing just seems like a really good fit for me because nurses are constantly on their feet, doing something different every day, and I definitely wanted to work directly with patients,” she said.

The daughter of Sarah and Blaine Zainhofsky, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Medical-related careers instructor Jessica Schafer said Zainhofsky serves as a strong co-president for her HOSA chapter, displaying a high level of professionalism, commitment, responsibility and compassion.

“Aurora is respectful, giving, humble and kind towards everyone she meets,” Schafer wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She has the heart of a health care worker, and the drive and motivation of an individual who will change the face of medicine forever.”

Trapshooting is another large part of Zainhofsky’s life. Since she started in spring 2018, Zainhofsky has earned multiple school letter awards. She took third at the state tournament last year.

Zainhofsky was introduced to the sport through her grandpa, whom she went pheasant hunting with when she was younger. He took her and her older brother to a youth clay expo where they met one of the trapshooting coaches.

Zainhofsky was eager to join but had to wait, as she was a middle schooler at the time and was still a little too young to handle the 20-gauge shotgun.

“It seemed like a very interesting thing to join,” she said. “My brother had a lot of fun with it that fall and I was a little jealous that I didn't get to do it right away, but I have loved it ever since.”

Zainhofsky also is in student council, plays tennis, sings in choir, and plays the flute and piccolo in Century’s wind ensemble and color guard. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

Zainhofsky maintains a 4.04 weighted GPA and has taken two Advanced Placement classes and two dual-credit classes.

She has applied to the nursing program at North Dakota State University. She one day hopes to work as a labor and delivery nurse or as a newborn intensive care unit nurse.

