MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century singer finds joy in being on stage

Century High School senior Alex Kindem has been performing with Sleepy Hollow Theatre since she was a freshman. In 2019, she received the Lundberg Legacy Leadership Award for her outstanding work dedication to the program.
Sleepy Hollow Artistic Director Job Ethan Christenson said working with Kindem has been one of the highlights of his educational theater career.
“Alex has immense talent, but her dedication to her work in all aspects is what makes her a standout,” Christenson wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She understands group effort and she also has an instinct for being a leader.”
The daughter of John and Tracy Kindem, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Between Sleepy Hollow and Bismarck Public Schools, Kindem has been a part of six shows including “The Little Mermaid,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Aladdin Jr.” Her favorite production was “Mamma Mia!” in which she played the lead role of Sophie Sheridan.
Before she got into acting, Kindem was an avid music lover. She said her love of singing naturally progressed into her love of theater. She sings in Century’s concert and jazz choirs as well as the Central Dakota Children’s Choir.
“I love performing and just being up on stage,” Kindem said. “I’ve been involved with choir my whole life, so I decided to do more with that and start performing. Since then, I’ve just stuck with it because I love it so much.”
Kindem also is a member of the student council and served as the treasurer of the environmental club.
Outside of school, Kindem works as a barista at Starbucks.
“It has helped me a lot with multitasking and making sure everything is fully prepared,” she said. “Sometimes it can be a little stressful, but it‘s honestly not too bad when it’s busy. It keeps you focused.”
The National Honor Society president usually volunteers with Sleepy Hollow by building sets and collecting tickets for other shows. With the past summer season canceled, Kindem started volunteering with the Sanford Health Foundation.
“I think giving back is very important because being able to donate your time to help someone else that is in need is very beneficial,” Kindem said. “Especially for those that are nonprofit, because they need to get their help from somewhere, and I think it’s important that I help with that.”
Kindem maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA and scored a 30 on her college entrance exam. The AP Scholar has taken seven advanced placement courses. She said she appreciates the challenge and college credit that the courses provide.
Kindem will attend Montana State University and major in political science and English. She later plans on attending law school to pursue work as a prosecuting attorney.