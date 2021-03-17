MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century singer finds joy in being on stage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I love performing and just being up on stage,” Kindem said. “I’ve been involved with choir my whole life, so I decided to do more with that and start performing. Since then, I’ve just stuck with it because I love it so much.”

Kindem also is a member of the student council and served as the treasurer of the environmental club.

Outside of school, Kindem works as a barista at Starbucks.

“It has helped me a lot with multitasking and making sure everything is fully prepared,” she said. “Sometimes it can be a little stressful, but it‘s honestly not too bad when it’s busy. It keeps you focused.”

The National Honor Society president usually volunteers with Sleepy Hollow by building sets and collecting tickets for other shows. With the past summer season canceled, Kindem started volunteering with the Sanford Health Foundation.

“I think giving back is very important because being able to donate your time to help someone else that is in need is very beneficial,” Kindem said. “Especially for those that are nonprofit, because they need to get their help from somewhere, and I think it’s important that I help with that.”