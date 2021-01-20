MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century senior has passion for composing and charity

“My life changed too,” Anderson said. “Everything was different. There was a lot more stress in my house, and there were a lot more responsibilities and expectations. I feel like I kind of struggled with that at first, and still do.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Playing and writing music became Anderson’s creative outlet. He said music helped him develop a sense of identity in his crazy house of 13.

“We didn't really get to do our own thing very much so I feel like that’s where piano really helped me,” Anderson said. “Especially with being able to write my own stuff because that was my own thing, something special just to me.”

Besides piano, volunteering is a big part of Anderson’s life. When he was in the second grade, Anderson started fundraising for a nonprofit called Charity: Water, which funds the construction of water wells in developing nations. Instead of getting Christmas presents, he asked people to donate to his campaign. That year, he raised over $5,000.

When he was 11, Anderson gave a TEDx Talk about philanthropy and his work with Charity: Water. He recently finished his eighth campaign. So far, he has raised more than $53,000 and has helped an estimated 2,000 people get access to clean water.