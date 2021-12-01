MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century senior advocates for inclusiveness

Century High School senior Sydney Weigel said the two values she lives by are kindness and inclusion, and she works hard to promote them in her community.

Her passion for helping others sparked when she took an inclusive gym class in middle school. Today, she continues to work toward fostering inclusiveness through her involvement with Peer to Peer, a mentoring program that aims to build acceptance and inclusion of students with disabilities.

“My main goal in life is creating that inclusive atmosphere in my school, in my community, just wherever I can, and Peer to Peer really helps me do that,” Weigel said.

The daughter of Kari and Ryan Weigel, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Another way Weigel gives back is by working as a mentor at Pride Inc., where she supports and bonds with youth who have different abilities. Weigel said working at Pride has shown her the importance of helping others and making everyone feel included.

“Being inclusive is something that I have really been working on, and carrying that into my daily life and not just when it is convenient,” she said. “I really have tried to spread that in my school and my community. It's the simple things like smiling or inviting people to sit with you or taking somebody to a football game.”

Weigel is involved with her school’s Spanish club and National Honor Society, and she played volleyball for six years. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering with Younglife and with Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe.

“I think it’s super easy to walk through life and not see the things other people are going through,” she said. “So I think just trying to make a difference and letting them know they are seen, and their needs are seen and heard, and try to help out in that aspect.”

English teacher Jesse Armstrong said whether it is in an academic or extracurricular setting, Weigel is the kind of student who can always be counted on to set a positive example.

“Sydney is a role model of positivity, leadership and kindness,” Armstrong wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She balances a demanding academic and athletic workload with a full schedule of volunteering, and she does so humbly and without asking for recognition. She is committed to bettering our world.”

Weigel maintains a 4.19 weighted GPA and will have completed seven Advanced Placement classes by the time she graduates. The honor roll student, who scored a 33 out of 36 on her college entrance exam, said education has always been important to her.

In the future, Weigel hopes to use her passion for inclusiveness and helping others in her career. She's interested in occupational therapy or one day running her family’s business, Sylvan Learning Center.

