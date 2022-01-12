MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century golfer has drive to succeed academically

When it comes to golf, Century High School senior Logan Schoepp doesn’t shoot his best just to win.

The North Dakota Golf Association Junior champion knows that playing on the team’s No. 1 position means he has to be a role model for his younger teammates.

English teacher Maureen McDaniel said Schoepp is a superb student who always strives for excellence, and that his dedication to his goals and his friendly personality make him an excellent leader.

“In my 25 years of teaching experience, I have met few students of Logan’s work ethic, determination and positive attitude,” McDaniel wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Logan is an outstanding student, leader and person.”

The son of Mike and Linda Schoepp, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Schoepp started golfing when he was around 10 years old. He joined Century’s varsity team as a freshman and has served as team captain since his junior year.

“Junior year was really fun. There were no seniors on our team last year, so I was going into it knowing that I was going to have to be a leader,” he said. “I knew I was going to be playing against some of the best guys and that I had to prove myself.”

By the end of that season, it appeared that he had done just that. Schoepp placed fifth at state and was chosen an All-WDA, All-State and All-Conference selection.

The college prospect said he is looking forward to playing golf at a higher level and continuing to develop as a player and person. For now, his goal for his last high school season is to play well and enjoy being with his team.

“My coaches have told me that I’m capable of playing at that level but to me it's just another round or just another game. It hasn't really hit me yet,” he said.

Schoepp also dedicates his time to being the senior captain of the Science Olympiad team. Since seventh grade, Schoepp has competed in a variety of events in which he has built bridges, vehicles, pingpong parachutes and planes. While he has taken second and third at state before, he hopes this will be the year that he takes Century all the way to nationals.

Schoepp is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected to participate in the Student Leadership Network through the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce. He said these experiences have given him a greater appreciation for his community.

For the past three years, Schoepp has worked at the Hawktree Golf Course and was recently promoted to outside operations manager.

“I'm a golfer so it's perfect for me,” he said. “I’m always golfing in the summer anyway, so when I’m up there I’m either working or golfing.”

The straight A student maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA while challenging himself with Advanced Placement courses. Schoepp plans to pursue a degree in either accounting or finance. He has not decided on a school but is considering Bemidji State University.

