MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century flutist notes importance of education

I think the first step to being successful in both your career and in the community is to have an education. I'm kind of in the minority of people who actually love going to school and love learning.

You are involved in your school's Multicultural and Spanish clubs. What do you like most about the latter?

We get to use the skills we learn in class outside of the classroom. Usually in North Dakota, that's not something that you get to do is practice foreign languages because everyone here is pretty much Scandinavian or German.

You are very active in your church. What does your faith mean to you?

I think the most important thing is just to love people regardless of what they've gone through, which to me is what Jesus did in the Bible. He loved people regardless of their condition, their social status … Just to love everyone before yourself and then also to love God over all else.

Who or what motivates you to succeed?

I wouldn't be where I am today without all the support and enthusiasm from my parents, teachers and church leaders. They really made me who I am.

