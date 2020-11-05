MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Carson farm girl racks up awards

Muggli said she enjoys competing and traveling for FBLA. Since joining, she has competed at the national level three times. In 2019, she placed sixth in Introduction to Financial Math.

However, her favorite extracurricular is FFA. She has received three state gold awards and has qualified for nationals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve had so many great opportunities in FFA whether it’s meeting people, competing in events or traveling, it's just been the best experience for me,” Muggli said.

Her proudest achievement is leading her parliamentary procedure team in FFA to first place at a district competition, something her chapter had never done before.

“We’ve never placed first and this was something they told me they wanted to win,” Muggli said. “So as the president, I took it under my wing and I tried to do the best that I could to lead them there.”

Muggli has taken five dual credit classes while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 34 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam.

“Education is really important to me because we should always be trying to better ourselves,” Muggli said. “I always want to be learning and be the most-informed person I can possibly be.”