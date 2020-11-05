MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Carson farm girl racks up awards

Grant County High School senior Laura Muggli said growing up on her family's farm taught her how to be hard-working and inspired her passion for agriculture.
English teacher Kay Rivinius said Muggli is a strong leader and role model whose character is driven by positivity, persistence and passion.
“She is a very determined and disciplined young lady who learned diligence from observing and living on the family grain farm,” Rivinius said. “She is not afraid to get dirty and has become an intricate part of the farming operation. Laura is not intimidated by a half million dollar machine as she rolls across the North Dakota prairies during harvest.”
The daughter of Timmy and Andrea Muggli, of Carson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Muggli is active in her school. She is a member of the academic team and 4-H, plays varsity basketball, is the class secretary and treasurer, and is the president of FFA, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society.
“As a leader in all of these different organizations, I try to get my younger peers to be more comfortable in our club’s atmosphere,” Muggli said. “I want them to have a positive influence so that they can someday step up to be a leader.”
Muggli said she enjoys competing and traveling for FBLA. Since joining, she has competed at the national level three times. In 2019, she placed sixth in Introduction to Financial Math.
However, her favorite extracurricular is FFA. She has received three state gold awards and has qualified for nationals.
“I’ve had so many great opportunities in FFA whether it’s meeting people, competing in events or traveling, it's just been the best experience for me,” Muggli said.
Her proudest achievement is leading her parliamentary procedure team in FFA to first place at a district competition, something her chapter had never done before.
“We’ve never placed first and this was something they told me they wanted to win,” Muggli said. “So as the president, I took it under my wing and I tried to do the best that I could to lead them there.”
Muggli has taken five dual credit classes while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 34 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam.
“Education is really important to me because we should always be trying to better ourselves,” Muggli said. “I always want to be learning and be the most-informed person I can possibly be.”
Muggli said her National Honor Society group focuses on helping the community and being good role models for younger students. Her favorite place to volunteer is the local food pantry.
“Whether I’m volunteering through National Honor Society or 4-H, I know that what I'm doing is really important to keep our small communities thriving,” she said.
Muggli is an avid crafter and likes to sew, crochet and quilt. She also enjoys playing music on either the piano, saxophone, trumpet or violin.
Muggli also has written articles for North Dakota Living. Her topics range from being a woman in agriculture to her experiences in basketball.
Muggli plans to get a degree in accounting at the University of Mary. She hopes to one day be a certified public accountant and operate her own accounting office.
