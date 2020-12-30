MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Black belt has passion for art and serving others

Theology teacher Nicholas Emmel said Balkowitsch is dependable, motivated and always looking to help others.

“Abby is a radiant witness of what it means to be a young woman preparing for a successful future,” Emmel wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She approaches her responsibilities with energy and a willingness to serve.”

In her free time, Balkowitsch is a wet plate photographer and a landscape painter. She is a part of the Bismarck Art Gallery Association and has had her pieces displayed in their gallery. She started painting after she got a concussion from taekwondo.

“I couldn't do taekwondo and I couldn't play music, so my life sort of stopped,” Balkowitsch said. “I couldn't even look at a blank sheet of paper because it just bothered me. So I started painting because it was stimulating and it allowed me to work my mind without being harsh to myself. It was something for me to do to help me get by.”

Balkowitsch maintains a 3.3 GPA while taking advanced courses. She said she strives to do her best in school so that she can pursue her goal of being a nurse practitioner.