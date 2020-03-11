MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Bismarck barista pours heart into swimming

Century High School senior Avery Meyhoff has been a varsity girls swim and dive team member since seventh grade, and she played a crucial role in the Patriots winning the last five state championships.
“It took a lot of work for our team to get there. It was really rewarding, that's for sure,” the team captain said. “I've met some of my very best friends in swimming. It's been a huge part of my life and has taught me so many lessons.”
The 17-year-old daughter of Jason and Camille Meyhoff, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
The swimmer was named to the all-conference team twice and the all-state team as a junior, but said she does not plan to compete on the collegiate level. Meyhoff aims to study biology this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with her sights set on becoming a dentist.
“I feel like I just woke up one day and was like, 'I want to go to dental school,'” she said. “People are always going to need dentists … And it's really nice to just go to a dentist, or a doctor, that makes you feel comfortable. I try to make people feel comfortable, at least. You would get to see a lot of people, too -- that's something I would like. And just to help people.”
Meyhoff participates in Century's concert and jazz choirs, and said she enjoys singing with her friends and exploring different types of music. She was selected for all-state choir her freshman and sophomore years.
The Presidential Scholar nominee has a 4.17 GPA and has taken six Advanced Placement classes. She received the AP Scholar with Honor award last year for earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams.
“Avery's enthusiasm, honesty, work ethic and intelligence are evident in each assignment she completes, in each interaction she has with me and her peers,” Century High School AP English literature and composition teacher Karri Landeis wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Avery comes to class each day with a sense of humor, kindness to her peers and a genuine character that is rare.”
The National Honor Society recently named you an Outstanding Volunteer. What is one of your favorite charities to serve?
The Banquet at Trinity Lutheran Church. Anybody can come and it really is helpful to the homeless people or less fortunate. I don't get to talk to as diverse of a group of people in my regular days as I do there, which is something I really enjoy. It's just great to help people. It can provide perspective on your life -- there's always going to be somebody that has it worse than you.
What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?
Can I have two? They kind of go together, but I would say fun and bubbly. I would consider myself to just be a really friendly person, and I like to have fun and I like to socialize. That's really what I like to do is talk to people and have fun and laugh.
Do you enjoy working as a part-time barista at a local Starbucks?
It's a really fun job for me. I really like the tasks -- the making drinks and that kind of thing. But the people are the best part … the regular customers, you learn their names and you learn things about them. It's just nice to make connections with people that you probably wouldn't have before.
What are some of your hobbies?
I sing just for fun … I like to have concerts in the car. I also play piano -- I took lessons from second grade until sixth or seventh grade. I hang out with my friends. And I like to travel. At the end of the school year last year, for choir, we went to Ireland for about a week. We did a lot of sightseeing. I really like to see new places. Experiencing new things is something I'm really drawn to.
