MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Bismarck barista pours heart into swimming

Century High School senior Avery Meyhoff has been a varsity girls swim and dive team member since seventh grade, and she played a crucial role in the Patriots winning the last five state championships.

“It took a lot of work for our team to get there. It was really rewarding, that's for sure,” the team captain said. “I've met some of my very best friends in swimming. It's been a huge part of my life and has taught me so many lessons.”

The 17-year-old daughter of Jason and Camille Meyhoff, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

The swimmer was named to the all-conference team twice and the all-state team as a junior, but said she does not plan to compete on the collegiate level. Meyhoff aims to study biology this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with her sights set on becoming a dentist.