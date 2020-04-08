MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah Miner extracts A's in school

Beulah High School senior Camille Klindworth was recently named to the All-Region 7 Volleyball Team and said she was taken aback by the honor.
“I was pretty surprised, honestly, but, of course, happy and honored,” the Miners volleyball team captain said.
The best thing about the sport is the team aspect, according to the 18-year-old setter who serves as a youth volleyball coach. She noted that the ball can be hit three times in a row, but not by the same player.
Brian Filibeck, Beulah's head volleyball coach and social studies teacher, called Klindworth the heartbeat of the team.
“Camille was a huge factor in our (volleyball team's) success because of her leadership, determination and encouragement,” Filibeck wrote in a letter of recommendation. “What impresses me the most is her heart and encouraging spirit. She is a shining example of an unselfish person -- something in this day and age, I feel, is hard to find.”
The daughter of Eric and Jacinta Klindworth, of Beulah, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Klindworth, who works part time at her community's wellness center, also plays softball and said it is her favorite extracurricular activity, along with volleyball.
“I think that you really become a family with the girls you play sports with,” she said. “You're on a bus back and forth from town for a couple months, you see them every day after school. You develop inside jokes with your teammates. It's a lot of fun.”
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes member said she enjoys talking to her peers about God and how he remains prevalent in athletics.
“Everything we do is for him, and we need to keep that in mind,” she said.
Klindworth clocks volunteer hours through her involvement in Student Council, National Honor Society and Leo Club. She serves as president of the latter two.
Trick-or-treating for canned goods to help stock the local resource center, planning biannual blood drives and helping to organize Beulah's Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention are among the ways Klindworth serves her community.
The St. Joseph Catholic Church member volunteers as a religious education teacher for seventh graders one hour every week.
You are a straight-A student and have taken four dual-credit classes. Why is doing well academically important to you?
I really hold high expectations for myself, and my parents do as well. I think taking advantage of that in high school can help you in college when it becomes harder. I've really pushed myself hard and I'm proud of where I'm sitting right now.
What are your future plans?
I'm going to be attending the University of Jamestown in the fall, majoring in biology with a focus in premedicine. And I also got accepted into the Character in Leadership program, which will give me a minor in leadership. Hopefully I get into medical school, and I would like to be a pediatrician.
What are some of your favorite pastimes?
I play piano sometimes. I like to, of course, watch some Netflix. It's one of my favorite things. I like hanging out with my brother and my sister -- we play Mario Kart a lot.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
Don't take high school for granted. I think we're all kind of feeling that right now with all of this stuff going on in the world (with the coronavirus pandemic). Take each day and be grateful for what you're getting and enjoy it because it does go fast.
