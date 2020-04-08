MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah Miner extracts A's in school

You are a straight-A student and have taken four dual-credit classes. Why is doing well academically important to you?

I really hold high expectations for myself, and my parents do as well. I think taking advantage of that in high school can help you in college when it becomes harder. I've really pushed myself hard and I'm proud of where I'm sitting right now.

What are your future plans?

I'm going to be attending the University of Jamestown in the fall, majoring in biology with a focus in premedicine. And I also got accepted into the Character in Leadership program, which will give me a minor in leadership. Hopefully I get into medical school, and I would like to be a pediatrician.

What are some of your favorite pastimes?

I play piano sometimes. I like to, of course, watch some Netflix. It's one of my favorite things. I like hanging out with my brother and my sister -- we play Mario Kart a lot.

If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?