MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah artist excels at ACT exam

What are your future plans?

I plan to go to North Dakota State University. My major is technically undecided, but I'm leaning a lot more toward agriculture communications. My main goal is to live a good, happy life. I don't want all the extravagance. I want a nice house -- nothing huge -- some nice pets, a good family.

Among your volunteer work is Salvation Army bell ringing and assisting with Beulah's after-school STEM program. Why do you feel it's important to give back?

There's going to be some point in my life where I'm going to need help, I have no doubt. That's how it goes for everyone. So when I can give and help fill that hole, I think that's a great thing to do. And I enjoy it. It's cool to be able to see the positive impact you make.

Are you employed?

I started helping out on my aunt and uncle's farm in the seventh grade -- moving cattle, helping with calving, checking fence lines, working and sorting cattle. I love anything to do with animals, especially horses. My mom and I help out at High Plains Concepts, a greenhouse in Beulah, in the spring.

What are some of your hobbies?

Horseback riding, hanging out with friends, playing with my dog and cat. I really love to sing. I read so much, I get in trouble for it.

