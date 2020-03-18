MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah artist excels at ACT exam

Beulah High School senior ChristiAnna Schmidt's drawing of a horse recently graced the cover of a literary and art magazine published by Dickinson State University.
Two paintings by the 17-year-old of a peacock and a wolf were also featured in the publication, Impressions 2019.
“I love art. I love painting with acrylics or oils, watercolor. I like drawing and shading with graphite and charcoal, but I also like sculpting,” Schmidt said. “Honestly, the art I've done is one of the things I'm most proud of. I love my art and it's just cool that other people like it, too.”
The daughter of Duane and Karen Schmidt, of Beulah, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
The art club member has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, in which she has taken three dual-credit classes. She recently scored a 32 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam.
“My first reaction was disbelief,” Schmidt said. “I was so amazed to be able to actually get that (score), and so proud of that.”
The senior's laundry list of extracurricular activities includes golf, volleyball, drama, Student Council, 4-H and FFA, with the latter being her favorite.
“I love FFA a lot. It's an awesome organization,” Schmidt said, noting agronomy is her favorite event to compete in. “Some of my closest friends I've made through that -- we call it our FFA family.”
The Poetry Out Loud participant has received numerous awards for her involvement in drama, including honorable mention superior actress at regionals the past two years.
You have free articles remaining.
Schmidt, who is captain of her golf team and teaches the sport to youth during the summer, said she enjoys cheering for her teammates during volleyball.
“It always depends on the day what you appreciate most from volleyball,” she said. “Some days it's getting that hard hit or the good block, and you feel so great about yourself. But other days … you'd much rather see someone who's having a bad day totally crush a hit so you can get them so excited for themselves. I love doing that.”
The 4-H club president serves as an ambassador for the organization in Mercer County.
“ChristiAnna possesses a wide array of strong leadership traits. She is not afraid of working hard or assisting others to reach a goal,” Beulah High School English and language arts instructor Tina Heller wrote in a letter of recommendation. “ChristiAnna is both kind and trustworthy. She is good natured and laughter often flows from a group activity where she is engaged.”
What are your future plans?
I plan to go to North Dakota State University. My major is technically undecided, but I'm leaning a lot more toward agriculture communications. My main goal is to live a good, happy life. I don't want all the extravagance. I want a nice house -- nothing huge -- some nice pets, a good family.
Among your volunteer work is Salvation Army bell ringing and assisting with Beulah's after-school STEM program. Why do you feel it's important to give back?
There's going to be some point in my life where I'm going to need help, I have no doubt. That's how it goes for everyone. So when I can give and help fill that hole, I think that's a great thing to do. And I enjoy it. It's cool to be able to see the positive impact you make.
Are you employed?
I started helping out on my aunt and uncle's farm in the seventh grade -- moving cattle, helping with calving, checking fence lines, working and sorting cattle. I love anything to do with animals, especially horses. My mom and I help out at High Plains Concepts, a greenhouse in Beulah, in the spring.
What are some of your hobbies?
Horseback riding, hanging out with friends, playing with my dog and cat. I really love to sing. I read so much, I get in trouble for it.
Reach Cheryl McCormack at Cheryl.McCormack@bismarcktribune.com