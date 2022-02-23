MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Basketball captain makes a point of serving her peers

Bismarck High School senior Miyah Holzworth has loved basketball since first trying the sport when she was 5 years old.

She started playing on the varsity team as a sophomore, the same year she broke the school’s free throw percentage record by making 90% of her attempts.

Basketball coach Bill Shetler said Holzworth’s success is a byproduct of her dedication to the sport and her teammates. He said Holzworth is a great team player who is motivated and genuinely cares for the girls she plays with.

“Miyah is one of the unique individuals who has athletic talent as well as great character,” Shetler wrote in a letter of recommendation. “What separates Miyah from her competition is her dedication, determination, teamwork and selflessness. One cannot help but admire her passion and devotion in whatever she pursues.”

The daughter of Danny and Keshia Kelly, of Lincoln, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

The BHS girls basketball team has not been to the state tournament in eight years, but Holzworth believes this could be the year to break that bad streak. The team captain said the players are having a good season: they’re winning games, they have great team chemistry and they are having fun.

“Being captain means picking everyone up after a bad game or encouraging people when they’re having a good game and trying to keep the team together,” she said. “It's really fun to lead and play with these girls.”

Another aspect of basketball Holzworth loves is Hygiene Hype, a donation drive put on every year by the girls basketball boosters. For the past three years, the team has raised funds and collected a variety of hygiene products for students in need.

Last year, Holzworth was elected junior class president. She said she took pride in working with the prom committee and organizing events for her class to enjoy.

Holzworth is involved in National Honor Society and the BHS Welcome Wagon, a student organization that gives tours to new students and introduces them to the school. She likes volunteering at the soup kitchen and attending the Designer Genes Buddy Walk every year with a family friend.

“I think it's really important to give back to the people that are around you, especially when you’re fortunate enough to have things that other people don’t,” she said. “It's just good to give back and support the community.”

Holzworth maintains a 4.15 weighted GPA while having taken six Advanced Placement classes and one dual-credit course. The class valedictorian said she likes to challenge herself with hard classes now so that she can overcome life’s later challenges.

Holzworth plans to attend Concordia College and major in nursing. After she gets her bachelor's degree, she intends to continue her education and become either a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner.

