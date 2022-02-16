MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Basketball captain aims to be a positive role model

Shiloh Christian School senior Grace Kelly cherishes every moment of her basketball career, even the hard practices and running drills.

The All-District and All-Region player has been on Shiloh’s varsity team since eighth grade and is the current team captain.

While she is looking forward to regional play starting soon and another chance to make it to the state tournament, Kelly said she is sad to see her basketball career end.

“It gets tough putting so much time and energy into one single thing but as I look back, there are so many memories and so many life lessons I've learned just from basketball alone,” she said. “I've created so many friendships and relationships that I would have never gotten if I hadn't put so much time and energy into basketball.”

The daughter of Karol Kelly, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

When she isn’t shooting hoops, Kelly does track and field in the spring and rodeo in the summer. She is a member of the Indian National Finals Rodeo, where she competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping. This past summer, she and her family traveled to rodeos in Montana, Idaho, Oklahoma, Nevada, South Dakota and Canada.

Kelly also is involved in yearbook, National Honor Society, student council and Shiloh’s Trust in Teens Mentoring Program. She said she likes to be a leader in her school, and takes her role as NHS secretary and senior representative seriously.

“My life has been largely affected by the leaders in my life, so it's super important to me to be a good leader for younger girls around me,” she said. “One sentence could stick with someone for the rest of their life, so it's important that I’m always trying to bring the best out of people, lead them in the right way and just be a positive role model for anyone that looks up to me.”

Trust in Teens mentor Kathleen Wrigley said Kelly gives everything her best effort and is a role model for her peers.

“Grace is competent and reliable,” Wrigley wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I have witnessed Grace’s strong work ethic in the classroom, on the court and in her training for rodeos. She is an advocate for students and fellow athletes.”

Kelly maintains a 4.0 GPA and has been on the president’s list every semester. She will complete five dual-credit classes by the time she graduates, which she hopes will give her a head start in college.

While she doesn’t have a set plan yet, Kelly wants to use her creativity and love of art to serve others. Some avenues she has been considering include majoring in interior design at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in business at Black Hills State or going to cosmetology school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0