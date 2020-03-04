MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Ballerina leaps for joy following state speech win

Dickinson Trinity High School senior Eve Heupel's resume reflects her love of the performing arts. The 18-year-old participates in band, choir, speech, drama and dance, and says she is particularly fond of the latter.
“Dance always makes me feel good. It's the one thing I can do after having a bad day at school -- I just go to dance and I forget all my worries and have such a good time,” the ballerina said. “I just love being able to express myself and express the music through movement.”
The daughter of Redgi and Natalie Heupel, of Dickinson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Heupel, a youth dance instructor, recently picked up the trumpet after playing the clarinet for seven years. She participates in Trinity's school and jazz bands, as well as drumline, and said it was an honor to be selected for all-state band last year.
The choir president is involved in Trinity's school, jazz and chapel choirs, and volunteers to sing with a group at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dickinson on Sundays.
Heupel, who is captain of her speech team, was the 2019 Class B state champion in Radio Broadcasting, which she says is her greatest accomplishment to date.
“It was very exciting. I definitely wasn't expecting it,” she said. “Speech is such a great way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and just try new things.”
The drama club participant recently played the role of Yente, the village matchmaker, in Trinity's production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“Yente has a crazy spunk about her and she's always talking, so I feel like it matched my personality very well,” she said.
The performing artist also is involved in football cheerleading, in which she is captain; yearbook, in which she is co-editor; and judo, and she is one of Trinity's assistant chaplains.
Heupel, who works part time at Dickinson's West River Community Center, plans to attend the University of Mary this fall to study to become a music teacher.
“Eve's commitment to academic excellence is unmatched at Trinity High School. She is tenacious, yet humble, in her determination to reason clearly and to know intensely,” the Rev. Kregg Hochhalter, the school's dean of students, wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Eve's character is decorated with the virtues of self-determination, unmatched maturity and emotional confidence.”
You have taken six dual-credit classes and have a 3.88 GPA. Why is doing well academically important to you?
I think how you perform in high school is really something that matters in your future. I like to focus on making sure I'm studying for my tests and really understanding my homework that I'm doing. I know if I understand things now, it's going to help me comprehend things better in my future.
You helped found and lead a girls youth group at Trinity. What can you share about this experience?
We meet twice a month and talk about things to grow a community of the girls at our school, because that can be a really hard thing with girls -- we usually don't all like to get along. So just making a group where we can learn to become more open with each other … and then also grow in our faith life.
Why do you feel it's important to volunteer?
The world gives us so many good things, like everything that we have comes from somewhere. Giving back is something so important to show that you do care about the world and the place that you live in.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
Even though you might be stressed about high school and trying to get all your homework done, don't forget there are other important things, as well, to do in life. So just enjoy time with your friends and family because in the end, they're the ones who will always be with you.
