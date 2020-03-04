MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Ballerina leaps for joy following state speech win

I think how you perform in high school is really something that matters in your future. I like to focus on making sure I'm studying for my tests and really understanding my homework that I'm doing. I know if I understand things now, it's going to help me comprehend things better in my future.

You helped found and lead a girls youth group at Trinity. What can you share about this experience?

We meet twice a month and talk about things to grow a community of the girls at our school, because that can be a really hard thing with girls -- we usually don't all like to get along. So just making a group where we can learn to become more open with each other … and then also grow in our faith life.

Why do you feel it's important to volunteer?

The world gives us so many good things, like everything that we have comes from somewhere. Giving back is something so important to show that you do care about the world and the place that you live in.

If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?

Even though you might be stressed about high school and trying to get all your homework done, don't forget there are other important things, as well, to do in life. So just enjoy time with your friends and family because in the end, they're the ones who will always be with you.

