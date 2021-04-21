MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Award-winning cellist follows passion for science journalism

Bismarck High School senior Mackenzie Swenson started playing the cello in fourth grade and has loved it since. She now plays with multiple groups including the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra and the North Dakota All-State Orchestra.

“What I love about orchestra is the combination of intellectual and emotional aspects,” Swenson said. “It’s a way to express yourself but at the same time, you need to think very thoroughly about your practice habits. It really fosters that self-improvement mindset.”

The daughter of Mark and Stephanie Swenson, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Swenson also plays with the BHS chamber orchestra, Strolling Strings, Bismarck Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra, Dolce Vita String Studio and the University of North Dakota Honors Orchestra. She acts as a section leader in Strolling Strings, All-State and Youth Symphony.

“To be a section leader, you have to have more than the playing skills; the leadership quality is a part of it,” Swenson said. “You need to be willing to speak out, and you take the lead in all of the stylistic decisions.”