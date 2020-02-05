MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Autistic student overcomes loss of mother, home

What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?

Unique. One moment I can be so serious, the next moment I can be the complete goofball of the group. My actions are really different. I'm mild to moderate autism so my brain functions a little different than everyone else's. I see the world slightly different from other people but it's not drastic that it stops me.

Are you excited to be graduating from high school in May?

Yeah, but I'm going to be the one crying up on stage. I'm so excited but it's like saying goodbye to your childhood and I'm not really good with goodbyes. Like right now, I'm ready to tear up. But at the same time, life happens -- you grow up, you make good memories and that's all that matters.

What are some of your hobbies?

I love listening to music and walking. I really love that, it helps me calm down. I also enjoy reading … historical fiction, obviously, but I also love reading supernatural and fantasy. I like hanging out with my family and friends so much. They help me keep sane some days.