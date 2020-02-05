MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Autistic student overcomes loss of mother, home

Bismarck High School senior Dacotah Snow was 8 years old when her mother died unexpectedly. She has maintained a 3.5 GPA throughout high school, despite being homeless two of those four years.
“My greatest accomplishment is probably making it this far,” the 18-year-old Bismarck native said. “There were many days that I felt like I didn't want to continue on. I just wanted to be done.”
The daughter of the late DeeAnn Snow is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
DeeAnn Snow died at the age of 39 during the 2010 Easter holiday due to complications of bronchitis, the beginning stages of heart disease and a liver issue, according to the teen.
“It was Easter day and we had Easter like normal, and then on Easter Monday she died during the night,” Dacotah Snow said. “I woke up and she wasn't there.”
Snow was homeless from 2016-18, she said, after “losing” the mobile home she was living in. Due to legal reasons, she can't disclose how she overcame homelessness. She volunteers within her school and community in an effort to spare others a similar experience.
“Not everyone's lucky enough to be able to have a Christmas meal … or have food or have clothing in winter. And I was in that state where I didn't have that, so I feel like they should get it,” she said. “I want to just help out because community -- we need to grow together, not be divided.”
The honor student has taken two Advanced Placement classes and was selected to participate in Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), which is a program designed to help students develop the skills they need to be successful in college.
Snow, who works part time as a cashier at Bismarck's south Walmart, plans to attend Bismarck State College this fall. Upon completing her generals, she aims to enroll at the University of North Dakota to study to become a foreign language teacher. History will be her minor, she said, as becoming a historian is Plan B, followed by a job as a translator.
You have free articles remaining.
“I'm really big into history and culture and foreign language,” said the Spanish language student of three years.
Snow is “compassionate, ambitious and courageous,” according to Bismarck High School counselor Julie Berg.
“Dacotah is the definition of resiliency,” Berg wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Throughout the many struggles she has remained strong and positive. Dacotah could have easily taken a different path due to things outside of her control. Instead, she has persevered and continues to thrive socially, emotionally and educationally.”
What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?
Unique. One moment I can be so serious, the next moment I can be the complete goofball of the group. My actions are really different. I'm mild to moderate autism so my brain functions a little different than everyone else's. I see the world slightly different from other people but it's not drastic that it stops me.
Are you excited to be graduating from high school in May?
Yeah, but I'm going to be the one crying up on stage. I'm so excited but it's like saying goodbye to your childhood and I'm not really good with goodbyes. Like right now, I'm ready to tear up. But at the same time, life happens -- you grow up, you make good memories and that's all that matters.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love listening to music and walking. I really love that, it helps me calm down. I also enjoy reading … historical fiction, obviously, but I also love reading supernatural and fantasy. I like hanging out with my family and friends so much. They help me keep sane some days.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
Don't listen to anybody, do what you want to do. It's all about you, no one else. Focus on you.
Reach Cheryl McCormack at Cheryl.McCormack@bismarcktribune.com