MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Aspiring detective has athletic background

Through your church, Underwood's Augustana Lutheran, you've traveled to Kansas and Texas to complete mission work, as well as volunteered within your community. Why is giving back important to you?

I think it's the right thing to do because there are so many people out there that need help. Someone has to step up and help them out, because sometimes people don't like asking for help. If there was no volunteering, we wouldn't get a lot of things done around our communities.

What are some of your hobbies?

I'm a book nerd, I like to read. Sports are a big part of my life. I love watching movies, especially funny and scary ones. Hanging out with friends, going to the lake. I like to go tubing.

If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?

Don't let the years go by. The advice I got when I was a freshman was “Live in the present because the next four years will go by so fast.” I didn't believe them, but the years flew by and I can't believe I'm graduating in three months. So definitely hold on to the present and don't regret anything.

