MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Aspiring detective has athletic background

Underwood High School senior Milah Kibbel aims for a career in law enforcement, working as a police officer prior to becoming a detective with the FBI.
“I've always dreamed of going into law enforcement and making my way up and becoming a detective because I like to help people,” she said. “My goal is to make this state safer and to protect the citizens from harm's way.”
The 17-year-old daughter of Eric and Kim Kibbel, of Underwood, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Kibbel, who plans to attend Minot State University this fall to study criminal justice and psychology, has received numerous awards for her involvement in basketball, volleyball, track and field, and cross country. The multisport team captain said she takes pride in being honored for her hard work and team spirit.
“I'm pretty proud of whenever I get the (award for) hardest worker or like my Babe Ruth and Volleyball Comet awards,” she said. “All of those awards interact with me having to work hard and pushing my teammates to be better -- always supporting them and trying to lift up their spirits when they're starting to get down.”
Kibbel is president of the Kountry Kids 4-H Club, as well as the 4-H Ambassadors of McLean County. She said she enjoys the leadership roles and likes to see other members “do their best and succeed in what they do.”
The 2019 4-H Queen of McLean County has been showing rabbits since third grade and recently began showing lambs. Kibbel said she promotes the club whenever she gets the chance.
“4-H is kind of dying out a little bit, and we don't want that because of the great opportunities it provides us,” she said.
The class treasurer works part time at Wholesale Ag Products in Underwood during the summer.
“Milah is bright, compassionate, loyal and thoughtful,” Underwood High School science instructor Tania Eichhorst wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I have watched this young woman develop both academically and personally into a mature individual ready for the next challenge.”
You have a 3.92 GPA and have taken three dual-credit classes. Why is doing well academically important to you?
I love knowledge and I like learning more. It's nice to have better grades so I can stay eligible for my sports that I'm in. Because if I get ineligible, I can't play and I don't want that. I don't want to disappoint myself, my team and my coaches.
Through your church, Underwood's Augustana Lutheran, you've traveled to Kansas and Texas to complete mission work, as well as volunteered within your community. Why is giving back important to you?
I think it's the right thing to do because there are so many people out there that need help. Someone has to step up and help them out, because sometimes people don't like asking for help. If there was no volunteering, we wouldn't get a lot of things done around our communities.
What are some of your hobbies?
I'm a book nerd, I like to read. Sports are a big part of my life. I love watching movies, especially funny and scary ones. Hanging out with friends, going to the lake. I like to go tubing.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
Don't let the years go by. The advice I got when I was a freshman was “Live in the present because the next four years will go by so fast.” I didn't believe them, but the years flew by and I can't believe I'm graduating in three months. So definitely hold on to the present and don't regret anything.
