MDU Resources Teen of the Week: All-state volleyball player creates project to serve others

Century High School senior Hattie Fitterer said she has been playing volleyball since she could walk. Her team has placed second at state in 2019 and took first in 2018. This year they had a perfect season: undefeated and state champions.
When she isn’t playing, she enjoys refereeing middle school volleyball games and coaching the sixth grade team at Horizon Middle School.
“The biggest things that drive me to keep playing are my teammates, the competitiveness and the energy that every point brings,” Fitterer said.
The daughter of Paul and Danna Fitterer, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
English teacher Nicole Poolman said Fitterer excels in the classroom and is a leader on and off the court.
“It is difficult to illustrate just how compassionate, mature, and talented Hattie is,” Poolman wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Her drive and talent have helped lead the CHS Patriots to multiple state title games, but she also leads them in our community. Hattie makes our corner of the world a better place.”
The National Honor Society member has won the Outstanding Volunteer award by volunteering over 100 hours each year. She enjoys giving back by working with Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, the Salvation Army and the Bismarck Cancer Center.
“There’s no better feeling than volunteering and helping someone who needs it,” Fitterer said. “Words can’t describe the feeling that I got knowing that I put a smile on someone’s face.”
In March, Fitterer organized her own community project. Her grandfather told her about his friend who felt lonely living in a nursing home. In order to keep residents safe, face-to-face contact was limited.
After hearing how isolated residents felt, Fitterer reached out to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association and local nursing homes and started Meaningful Mail, where volunteers can write and send letters to long term care facilities.
Her project was a success. She received over 600 letters from all over North Dakota and from as far away as Arizona and Pennsylvania.
“It was almost overwhelming to see that all of these people were writing these letters and taking time out of their day to brighten someone else’s,” Fitterer said. “This project has taught me so much. It taught me that one letter or one simple gesture can have such a positive impact on someone’s life.”
Fitterer is also a student council member at Century. She has been involved in student council since she was in elementary school.
Between her extracurriculars, Fitterer is a straight-A student and has completed numerous advanced placement and dual credit courses. She received the AP Scholar award for passing at least three AP exams.
From a young age, Fitterer knew she wanted to go into dentistry. Her mother, who has been a dental hygienist for 33 years, inspired Fitterer to follow in her footsteps.
“I was always in her office as a kid playing with her instruments and putting gloves on pretending to be a little dental hygienist,” Fitterer said. “I’ve always grown up around that and seeing what my mom has created with her patients, building trust and life-long relationships with them, has shown me that dentistry is a great career to go into to help people.”
When Fitterer was a sophomore, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said it was hard seeing the strongest person in her life completely drained. Fitterer said the support her mother received from her patients made her want to become a dentist even more.
“She always is brightening up people’s day when they come in and that just really had a huge impact on me,” Fitterer said. “Seeing the struggles she went through and her being able to overcome it and now being healthier and happier than she was before really inspired me.”
Fitterer plans to attend North Dakota State University and major in biology.
