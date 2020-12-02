MDU Resources Teen of the Week: All-state volleyball player creates project to serve others

From a young age, Fitterer knew she wanted to go into dentistry. Her mother, who has been a dental hygienist for 33 years, inspired Fitterer to follow in her footsteps.

“I was always in her office as a kid playing with her instruments and putting gloves on pretending to be a little dental hygienist,” Fitterer said. “I’ve always grown up around that and seeing what my mom has created with her patients, building trust and life-long relationships with them, has shown me that dentistry is a great career to go into to help people.”

When Fitterer was a sophomore, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said it was hard seeing the strongest person in her life completely drained. Fitterer said the support her mother received from her patients made her want to become a dentist even more.

“She always is brightening up people’s day when they come in and that just really had a huge impact on me,” Fitterer said. “Seeing the struggles she went through and her being able to overcome it and now being healthier and happier than she was before really inspired me.”

Fitterer plans to attend North Dakota State University and major in biology.

