MDU Resources Teen of the Week: All-State musician excels in the math department

Band director Jon Baumann said Mosbrucker is an accomplished musician and an outstanding role model for her fellow band members.

“LaReena is a very committed individual and works well with others,” Baumann wrote in a letter of recommendation. “LaReena has been a great mentor to our younger trombonists and is always willing to lend a hand in a positive manner.”

Mosbrucker also has played the piano for about 11 years. She has played for her church since fifth grade and started performing at weddings and funerals in eighth grade.

Along with volunteering with her church, Mosbrucker enjoys serving at her local soup kitchen. She believes that since she is a part of the community, it is only right that she helps out whenever she can.

“I have a pretty decent life; I get to do most of the things that I want to do. Not everybody has that opportunity, so it's nice to help out and try to get other people those chances,” she said.

The honor roll student maintains a 4.1 cumulative GPA while taking dual credit and AP courses. Mosbrucker said she tries to do well in school in order to set herself up for a successful future.