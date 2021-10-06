MDU Resources Teen of the Week: All-State musician excels in the math department

To say Mandan High School senior LaReena Mosbrucker likes math would be a miscalculation.
Besides competing in the University of Mary math competition, Mosbrucker has also taken every upper-level math class offered by MHS. This year, she is taking Advanced Placement calculus, which will be her eighth math class.
“I almost ran out of math classes,” she said. “I spaced it out so I at least had one my senior year.”
The daughter of Scott and Melissa Mosbrucker, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Mosbrucker is involved with the Acalympics team and student council, and she plays varsity softball and volleyball. She said she is passionate about volleyball and hopes to keep playing while in college.
She started weightlifting to get stronger and guarantee a spot on her teams. She said she found a real love for it and started lifting just for fun. She can dead lift 265 pounds and has broken some of the school’s records.
Mosbrucker also is a trombonist for the concert band and jazz band. She has been selected for the All-State Music Festival every year. She made first chair in the orchestra as a sophomore and first chair in the jazz band as a junior.
Band director Jon Baumann said Mosbrucker is an accomplished musician and an outstanding role model for her fellow band members.
“LaReena is a very committed individual and works well with others,” Baumann wrote in a letter of recommendation. “LaReena has been a great mentor to our younger trombonists and is always willing to lend a hand in a positive manner.”
Mosbrucker also has played the piano for about 11 years. She has played for her church since fifth grade and started performing at weddings and funerals in eighth grade.
Along with volunteering with her church, Mosbrucker enjoys serving at her local soup kitchen. She believes that since she is a part of the community, it is only right that she helps out whenever she can.
“I have a pretty decent life; I get to do most of the things that I want to do. Not everybody has that opportunity, so it's nice to help out and try to get other people those chances,” she said.
The honor roll student maintains a 4.1 cumulative GPA while taking dual credit and AP courses. Mosbrucker said she tries to do well in school in order to set herself up for a successful future.
While she doesn’t have her heart set on a specific major, Mosbrucker plans to pursue a degree in either mathematics or science.
“I want to see what all of the possibilities are because there’s so many opportunities in the STEM field, so I’m keeping my options open,” she said. STEM is an acronym that references science, technology, engineering and math.
Mosbrucker plans to attend either Jamestown University or Concordia College.
