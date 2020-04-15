MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Academic all-star shines as performing artist

Pink Out for the Cure, in which players, team members and fans wear pink attire at sporting events for cancer awareness, is a cause close to your heart. Why get involved?

I just think it's such a strong issue. Cancer is something that's so common today -- my great-uncle has it, my grandma and my great-grandfather both passed away due to cancer. The event is a great way to spread awareness … this is an issue we should all be banded together in.

What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?

Relentless. I feel like I've got this drive and I know what I want to do, and I'm just going to keep going as long as I can without stopping.

What are some of your hobbies?

In the summertime, I like to bike and run and I also like to do a lot of things on the river -- I like jet skiing, fishing and tubing.

If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?

Definitely appreciate the times you're given at school. It's not only a time to get your work done and focus on school, but it's also a time to make memories and to remember that this is a time in your life where you really get to celebrate a lot of different things ... You've got to savor the moment.

