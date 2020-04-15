MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Academic all-star shines as performing artist

Mandan High School senior Landrey Yantzer has better than a 4.0 GPA and scored a 29 out of 36 on his ACT college entrance exam. The 18-year-old said his greatest achievement, thus far, is showing up for class each day and doing his best.
“I know that I've got to go to school and I need to get my work done,” he said. “Doing well academically -- it's taking an interest in yourself and your own future … It's like, 'OK, I'm not backing down. This is where I stand and I'm going to put work in because I want to show that I'm capable.'”
The son of John and Marilyn Yantzer, of Mandan, is this year's final Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors have been recognized this school year. A Teen of the Year will be announced next month and will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Yantzer has completed a handful of Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes, and lists AP calculus as his favorite. The honor student plans to attend North Dakota State University this fall to pursue a degree in biological studies with a minor in biochemistry.
“I've always been interested in science and math for some reason,” he said. “I figured if I combine them into this STEM field I can go and be a biological researcher or, if I wanted to go further, maybe become a doctor.”
Yantzer is an academic all-star, according to Mandan High School English instructor Candace Brannan.
“Truly, Landrey is an exemplary student -- versatile, gifted and hard-working. He's also kind, respectful and encouraging,” Brannan wrote in a letter of recommendation. “It seems that whatever Landrey is drawn to doing, he does full-steam, with enthusiasm and excellence.”
Choir is the senior's favorite extracurricular activity. He said he enjoys connecting with others and working as a group “to make a random conjunction of notes be something beautiful.”
Yantzer is a two-year theater participant. He played the role of Flounder, as a junior, in Mandan High's production of “The Little Mermaid,” in which he had a solo.
“I had never really been comfortable with singing and showing myself off in public. I didn't really have that confidence,” he said. “But as I was working through that, and I did that song and I learned a dance and all of my lines, I just sort of built up this confidence that I didn't have before.”
The mayor of Munchkin City and a flying monkey are among the roles Yantzer played in this year's production, “The Wizard of Oz.”
The performing artist, as a freshman, was involved in football and Future Business Leaders of America, in which he received first place at state in Introduction to Business.
Yantzer works part time at Bismarck's Simonson Station Store, primarily in the car wash. During the summer months, he also works at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan.
Pink Out for the Cure, in which players, team members and fans wear pink attire at sporting events for cancer awareness, is a cause close to your heart. Why get involved?
I just think it's such a strong issue. Cancer is something that's so common today -- my great-uncle has it, my grandma and my great-grandfather both passed away due to cancer. The event is a great way to spread awareness … this is an issue we should all be banded together in.
What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?
Relentless. I feel like I've got this drive and I know what I want to do, and I'm just going to keep going as long as I can without stopping.
What are some of your hobbies?
In the summertime, I like to bike and run and I also like to do a lot of things on the river -- I like jet skiing, fishing and tubing.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
Definitely appreciate the times you're given at school. It's not only a time to get your work done and focus on school, but it's also a time to make memories and to remember that this is a time in your life where you really get to celebrate a lot of different things ... You've got to savor the moment.
Reach Cheryl McCormack at Cheryl.McCormack@bismarcktribune.com
In this Series
2019-2020 MDU Resources Teen of the Week
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah Miner extracts A's in school
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Outstanding Volunteer is grateful for enrichment programs
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century flutist notes importance of education
- 32 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!