Grant County High School's Laura Muggli named MDU’s Teen of the Year

Grant County High School senior Laura Muggli plans to study accounting at the University of Mary in hopes of one day working as a certified public accountant with her own firm. Thanks to a considerable scholarship, she is one step closer to her goal.
Muggli has been named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship Thursday during a virtual event honoring all Teen of the Week winners.
Muggli watched the virtual ceremony from a Grant County High classroom, where her FFA team had practice after school. She found out she had won when Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson walked into the room.
She wore a big smile as she greeted Adkisson and shared hugs with her mom and grandma, who also came to the school to surprise her.
“It's such an honor to be given this Teen of the Year award," Muggli said. "Everyone else who was up for this award had such great stories it was kind of shocking to see Gary walk through that door. It just means so much to be recognized."
Since September, the Tribune, in partnership with MDU Resources, has recognized 32 exemplary high school seniors from across the region and shared their stories through the Teen of the Week series. This is the third year of the program.
Weekly winners were selected by Tribune staff from nominations submitted by school counselors, who received recommendations from teachers, administrators and coaches.
About 70 nominations were received from 21 schools, according to Adkisson. Fourteen schools were represented among the weekly winners, including Garrison High School, which had its first Teen of the Week. Century High School had the most weekly winners with nine.
“We are excited that our 2021 winner comes from a smaller rural school,” Adkisson said. “This demonstrates that small schools are just as capable as larger schools at producing some of the highest-achieving students in the state, and it should reinforce to students that their achievements are not limited by the size of their school.”
The daughter of Tim and Andrea Muggli is a 4.0 GPA student who’s taken five advanced placement classes and scored a 34 out of 36 on her college entrance exam. Muggli lives and works on her family’s farm, which she said is the best experience ever.
Muggli is an avid crafter and likes to sew, crochet and quilt. She also enjoys playing music on either the piano, saxophone, trumpet or violin. Muggli also has written articles for North Dakota Living magazine. Her topics range from being a woman in agriculture to her experiences in basketball.
The honor roll student is a member of 4-H and the academic team, plays varsity basketball, is the class secretary and treasurer, and is the president of the local chapters of FFA, FBLA and National Honor Society.
Since joining FBLA, Muggli has competed at the national level three times. She placed sixth in Introduction to Financial Math in 2019. In FFA, she has received three state gold awards and has qualified for nationals.
Muggli said she enjoys giving back to her community whenever she gets the chance. Her favorite place to volunteer is the local food pantry.
“Whether I’m volunteering through National Honor Society or 4-H, I know that what I'm doing is really important to keep our small communities thriving,” Muggli said.
MDU Resources President and CEO Dave Goodin and Cory Fong, the director of communications and public affairs at MDU Resources, also spoke during the virtual event. Both said the company is honored to be a part of the program and that they had a great pleasure getting to know the "impactful and impressive" group of students.
“At MDU Resources, our tagline is building a strong America and we believe that begins with building strong youth,” Fong said, addressing the teens. “Given the challenging year we’ve all experienced, there's never been a more important time for us to celebrate and elevate the bright young minds that will lead us into the future.”
Previous Teen of the Year Naomi Hegwood (2018-19) and Callie Stonecipher (2019-20) attended this year’s virtual event. Both congratulated the winners for all of their accomplishments and wished them luck.
Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate, is majoring in integrative biology at Harvard University. She is taking online classes while living on campus. Stonecipher, another BHS graduate, is studying animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead. She is taking a mix of online and in-person classes.