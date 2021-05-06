Grant County High School's Laura Muggli named MDU’s Teen of the Year

Grant County High School senior Laura Muggli plans to study accounting at the University of Mary in hopes of one day working as a certified public accountant with her own firm. Thanks to a considerable scholarship, she is one step closer to her goal.

Muggli has been named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship Thursday during a virtual event honoring all Teen of the Week winners.

Muggli watched the virtual ceremony from a Grant County High classroom, where her FFA team had practice after school. She found out she had won when Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson walked into the room.

She wore a big smile as she greeted Adkisson and shared hugs with her mom and grandma, who also came to the school to surprise her.

“It's such an honor to be given this Teen of the Year award," Muggli said. "Everyone else who was up for this award had such great stories it was kind of shocking to see Gary walk through that door. It just means so much to be recognized."