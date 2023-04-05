Shiloh Christian School senior Hailey Quam is a mentor in her school’s Trust in Teens program, which pairs upperclassmen with younger students who need additional support.

Quam said there were two main reasons why she joined the program: She loves working with kids, and she wants to make sure they have someone they can look up to and rely on.

“I'm a firm believer that you are always setting an example, so you might as well try to inspire them,” she said. “I think it's important that these little kids know that there are other people looking out for them. We get to go out there, have a good time and just pour all of our love into them.”

The daughter of Lance and Lea Quam, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Quam also works with kids through Shiloh’s prayer buddies program and as a math and English student mentor. Her relationship with the younger students is something that helped her decide to go into speech pathology. She and her siblings were in Speech-Language Services growing up, so she wants to pass it forward by helping other kids improve their speaking skills.

Sports is Quam’s other passion. She plays varsity volleyball, basketball and used to run in track. Quam is a three-time All-Region volleyball player and a three-time All-State basketball player. This past season, Quam passed the 2,000-point milestone and was a finalist for North Dakota Miss Basketball.

Head basketball coach Dan Seifert said Quam’s basketball skills are top-notch, but her positive attitude and leadership skills are what truly make her an excellent player.

“I always tell people that she is a great basketball player, but she is an even better person,” Seifert wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She possesses the intangible qualities that each coach hopes every player has. She is a great leader who leads by example and with her words. She has a big heart and is a great encourager.”

Quam attended Wilton High School before moving to Shiloh her junior year. While at Wilton, she served as the FFA vice president, volleyball and basketball team captain, and Student Council secretary.

Quam’s Student Council career started in elementary school when she was elected president. She said she is a hands-on person and liked having the chance to make a positive atmosphere for her peers.

Volunteering is important to the Key Club and National Honor Society member. She enjoys volunteering with Cross Training’s Bags Without Borders program and has gone on mission trips to New York and Baja California, Mexico. She is looking forward to her next mission trip in the Dominican Republic this summer.

The straight-A student maintains a 4.00 GPA while completing seven dual-credit classes. For Quam, it is important to remember that she is a student before she is an athlete. She said her competitive nature helps her strive for good grades.

Quam plans to get a business degree at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving on to her master’s. That way, she’ll be able to open and run her own speech pathology practice.