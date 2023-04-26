Wilton High School senior Jordyn Thorson will have her tuition at the University of Jamestown fully covered thanks to the competitive scholarship she received.

Thorson is a recipient of the Wilson Scholarship, an invite-based program that has students demonstrate their academic and leadership skills through on-campus interviews and an essay. She was one of two students to win a full-ride.

“I was kind of nervous about it, but I figured if I didn't get it, I wasn't out anything and I might as well try,” Thorson said. “I wasn't sure if I wanted to go there, but I got to be one of the winners, which was awesome. And that was my sign to be like ‘yes, I'm going to Jamestown.’”

The daughter of Sara and Chad Thorson, of Wilton, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Thorson’s favorite sports are cross country and track. She has made the All-State track team twice and was named the cross country region senior athlete of the year.

Thorson will continue competing in cross country and track at Jamestown this fall. She said she is excited to focus on just running since she usually splits her time with two other sports: volleyball and basketball.

She has been the captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams since junior year. Thorson said she has been involved with the varsity teams since middle school, so the leadership position came naturally.

Basketball coach Lisa Jenkins said the four-sport athlete is the ultimate team player who is admired for her integrity and dedication.

“Jordyn transitioned into a tremendous leader for our program,” Jenkins wrote in a letter of recommendation. “We were a very young and inexperienced team. And even though she had her own frustrations, she did not allow her frustrated emotions project onto her teammates. Instead, she was encouraging, compassionate and always demonstrated a second-to-none work ethic.”

Thorson said she likes to keep busy by being in as many clubs as she can, which she added is easy to do at Wilton. She is a part of FFA, student council, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, National Honor Society, Acalympics, Mathmeet and FCCLA where she serves as vice president.

Thorson also spends one of her class periods working with elementary students through her school’s mentoring program. She said spending time with the kids is one of the best parts of her day.

“I feel like my proudest achievement is just being a leader in my school,” she said. “I’m proud of being the person that I looked up to when I was younger in my school. And hopefully a kid watching me will want to be in clubs and be a leader and mentor.”

Thorson maintains a 4.0 GPA and has taken four dual credit classes. While at Jamestown, she plans to earn a degree in nursing. She hopes to one day work as a nurse practitioner.