MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Underwood farm boy cultivates success in school and sports

Underwood High School senior Cade Kjelstrup and his siblings started their own sweet corn business while working on the family farm.

Kjelstrup said they grow the corn and then sell it in a stand at the end of their driveway. He said it is pretty popular with the locals since the farm is on the way to town. They also donate a lot of corn to area pantries.

“My community is what made me,” he said. “It always feels good to give back when I can.”

The son of Krist and Taryn Kjelstrup, of Underwood, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Kjelstrup has played football, basketball and track since freshman year. He takes his role as quarterback and captain of his football team seriously and does his best to be a leader.

Kjelstrup took taekwondo lessons when he was younger. He earned his junior black belt when he was 14 and is proud to have persevered to that level.

He also participates in Acalympics and enjoys competing in Mathcounts and Math Track competitions.

“Last year we had the option to go and some people said they didn’t want to. I thought they were crazy,” Kjelstrup said. “I’ve always had a ton of fun at those.”

Kjelstrup is an active member of his church’s Lutheran Youth Organization where he volunteers with his church and local food pantry. He also volunteers with youth sports as a referee or team coach.

Counselor Ramona Westergren described Kjelstrup as an organized student and passionate athlete with a contagious never-give-up attitude. She said he displays amazing sportsmanship and is a strong leader through wins and losses.

“Cade has been a great example for his peers throughout his high school career,” Westergren wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He is kind, engaging and always attentive to his peers.”

Kjelstrup maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking three dual-credit classes this semester. The straight A student said most of his academic success came down to luck: Not everybody is blessed with such supportive parents.

“When I was younger, my parents were super good about making sure I was smart,” Kjelstrup said. “My parents had me good and prepared for high school, but I like to think that I work hard too.”

Kjelstrup said at one point he wanted to be a chemical engineer, which is what led him to attend a National Student Leadership Conference at Yale University this past summer.

For nine days, Kjelstrup built different machines, met professionals in the field and made new friends. He said he was nervous at first, but the conference ended up being one of the best experiences of his life.

While he had fun learning about engineering, Kjelstrup is now aiming to go into orthodontics. He plans to get a degree in biochemistry at either North Dakota State University or Montana State University.