MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Triple jump state champ quick to step up for her school

Kidder County High School senior Kennedy Harter said she first tried triple jump as an eighth grader because her brothers did it and she wanted to beat them at it.

Now that she’s a three-time triple jump state champion, she feels confident she did just that.

Harter is aiming to become a four-time champ during her last high school track season and is looking forward to seeing the competition.

“Since I was competing so young, there’s some of the same people I see every year and then there’s newer people always coming up. It's very fun to see new people to compete against,” she said. “Knowing that they could always beat me or I could always scratch is always fun too. I don't know that I’m just going to win -- it’s still exciting.”

The daughter of Blane Harter and Tracey Tetzloff, of Driscoll, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Harter has gone to the state track meet every year since seventh grade and has also placed top six in high jump and long jump.

She also has found success on the varsity volleyball and basketball teams. In volleyball, she reached her 1,000th career kill and dig milestones and made the South Central Conference All-Conference Team three times. In basketball, she made the South Central Conference All-Conference Team and the District 6 All-District Team three times.

Harter said she is proud to have been named a team captain for each of her sports and takes great care in supporting her teammates.

“I love that people can look up to me and see me as a role model around the school,” she said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that everyone wants to look after me and I want to look after everyone else.”

Harter said she likes to take charge and help organize events, and that she's a people person. Her peers have elected her to multiple leadership positions. She has been in Student Council since seventh grade and is the current president. She also serves as the Pep Club president and has been the class president since freshman year.

Social studies teacher and Student Council adviser Jennifer Kallenbach said Harter plays a vital role in these school activities and always does so with a smile.

“If I had to sum up Kennedy’s personality into two words they would be positivity and grit,” Kallenbach said in a letter of recommendation. “I admire her hard work and determination, but mostly her kindness and patience with others.”

Harter maintains a 3.9 GPA and will complete six dual-credit classes by the time she graduates. She said keeping her grades up is important to her so that she can keep playing the sports she loves.

Harter has verbally committed to continuing her jumping career at North Dakota State University, where she plans to study sports medicine. She also hopes to take dental hygiene classes in case she decides to go into that field.