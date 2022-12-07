MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Track and field standout bounds toward dream school

Beulah High School senior Jenna Koppelsloen joined the varsity track and field team as a seventh grader and hasn’t left since.

Koppelsloen started out as a distance runner and now competes in 10 events: 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes; 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays; 100- and 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Track coach and art teacher Cameron Brown said Koppelsloen consistently challenges herself in all that she does, whether it's in the classroom or on the court.

“Jenna’s determination to succeed has led her to excel in school, sports and activities,” Brown wrote in a letter of recommendation. “When she faces adversity, she will rise to the occasion and give it her all. She is not afraid of hard work, putting in extra time and working through challenges.”

The daughter of Julie and Jeff Koppelsloen, of Beulah, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

While track is her favorite sport, Koppelsloen also plays varsity basketball and volleyball. Some of her favorite sports highlights include making last year’s state basketball tournament, placing in four events at state track both her sophomore and junior years, and being named 4x100 relay state champion two years in a row.

Koppelsloen will join the University of North Dakota’s track and field team next year. She said she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, as UND is the only school in the state to offer a nurse anesthesia program -- the field she wants to go into.

“I’m super-excited to go run for them,” she said. “I’m grateful that I get to do my favorite sport at the college of my dreams.”

Koppelsloen is captain for all three of her teams. She tries to lead by example and support every teammate.

“I just like being a team leader out on the court and help out the younger girls who may not have as much experience,” she said. “I think it's nice to be there for them when they need somebody to talk to or give them encouragement.”

Koppelsloen also is active in her school’s honor society, student council and Leo’s Club, a service organization that volunteers across the county. She said one of her favorite ways of giving back is fundraising to help pay for others’ medical bills.

“I want to make a difference in the world, even if it’s something small like helping somebody out and making their day better,” she said.

The straight A student maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a 28 out of a possible 36 on her college entrance exam. She will have completed nine dual-credit classes by the time she graduates.

Koppelsloan was accepted into the UND nursing program through direct admission. She said she is excited to start working on her undergraduate nursing degree right away.