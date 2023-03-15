Trinity High School senior Kylie Zeller started her own crochet and knitting business during the pandemic and has since made at least 100 projects including washcloths, quilts and stuffed animals — her favorite thing to make.

The owner of Knit and Pearls said she started the business because she wants to make people happy with her crafts. She is waiting for federal paperwork to make her local business a national one.

“I really enjoy making things for people and seeing that joy on someone’s face,” she said. “You can’t bottle that feeling, you can't buy it in a store, so it's very rewarding.”

The daughter of Austin and Chantel Zeller, of Dickinson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Zeller has been a part of her school’s drama productions since she was in eighth grade. She earned a showstopper award for her performance as Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical.” She said her favorite role is Reno Sweeney from “Anything Goes” since the character has sass, spirit and great numbers.

She hopes to one day combine her passions for theater and crafting and work as a costume and prop designer.

She also plays the clarinet in band and sings in the choir and chapel choir. She has been a cheerleader for five years and was the captain for both football and basketball cheer teams.

“We had to play in pep band, so I was in the stands playing my clarinet and I looked over and I saw our cheerleaders and I was like ‘I want to be one of those,’” Zeller said. “So I tried out, made it on the team and have loved it ever since.”

Zeller is a member of the science bowl, Acalympics and science olympiad teams. She has taken first place at the regional science olympiad competition four times and has taken second at the state competition. She is excited to go to state again this year.

Additionally, she leads her peers as an assistant chaplain and as a Fiat Lux leader, a women’s group at her school. Zeller said she feels honored that people look up to her and hopes that she has inspired others the same way they have inspired her.

Religion teacher the Rev. Benjamin Wanner said Zeller is a confident leader who brings joy to the entire school and cares deeply for her classmates.

“From the day that I first met Kylie, her steadfast pursuit of virtue and excellence has stood out to me in many ways,” Wanner wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I have yet to hear her complain about anything, for her joy even in the midst of trial is contagious. In the midst of such high involvement, she does not seek honor or attention for anything, but pursues greatness with a gentle grit and subtle humility.”

Zeller maintains a 3.96 GPA and scored a 29 on her college entrance exam. She has completed six dual credit classes, which will give her a head start when she attends Dickinson State University this fall. She plans to major in fashion and minor in art and leadership.