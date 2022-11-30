MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Team captain looks forward to college softball career

Not only does Glen Ullin High School senior Taylor Christensen play on the basketball, volleyball and softball teams, she's the captain for all three.

English teacher Lora Voegele said Christensen is an outstanding role model whose leadership skills are evident in all that she does. Voegele said that along with being a hard worker, Christensen also is conscientious and caring.

“It is not very often that a student comes along that teaches all of those around her about the importance of hard work and a no-quit attitude,” Voegele wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Her sincerity and honesty are also qualities that put her a step above the rest. This young woman is the true essence of integrity, as she exhibits it every day.”

The daughter of Kyle and Shelly Christensen, of Glen Ullin, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

The self-described sports addict started playing volleyball and basketball in the fourth grade and softball when she was six. She said her life revolves around softball, her favorite sport, and she's excited to play on the South Mountain Community College softball team next fall. The pitcher hopes to later play on a Power Five team.

Christensen has made the All-Region 7 basketball team three times. She made the All-Region 7 volleyball team once and was nominated for All-State. In softball, she made the All-Region team and the All-State team twice. She also was on the All-Academic team every year she played.

Christensen said she tries to lead her teams by example and motivate her teammates to accomplish their goals. She feels fortunate that she gets to play softball with the Beulah Miners.

“I’m thankful for my school for providing the opportunity to play co-op softball,” she said. “That gave me new opportunities, new teammates and new friends that I didn’t think I’d have otherwise.”

Outside of sports, Christensen is involved in Future Business Leaders of America and is on the Acalympics team.

She was the freshman and sophomore class president and now serves as the senior class representative in Student Council.

Christensen said it is important that she gives back to the community that is always cheering her on. One of her favorite ways to do that is by participating in Bearcat Buddy nights, during which she teaches young kids the basics of the sports she plays.

“Seeing the excitement in their eyes just reminds me of when I fell in love with the sport, and that makes it worth it for me,” she said.

Christensen maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking two dual-credit classes. She said her dream of getting to play sports at a good school motivates her to do her best in class.

After earning her associate degree, Christensen hopes to get her bachelor’s in exercise science and continue playing college softball. Afterward, she might get a master’s in athletic training or go on to medical school and become a sports medicine physician.