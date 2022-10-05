MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim captain makes a splash in the classroom

Mandan High School senior Josey Jackson said she first tried swimming as a second grader and has loved it ever since. She started competing at the varsity level in the seventh grade and has grown from a team player to a team leader.

“Being captain means a lot to me, it’s an honor,” Jackson said. “I’ve been voted for twice now and I absolutely love the girls I swim with.”

The daughter of Thomas and Tanya Jackson, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Jackson made her first state swim meet appearance as a seventh grader. She made it to finals every year since the eighth grade. Last season, she took third at WDA and fifth at state in the 100-meter butterfly. She has earned the Academic All-Conference distinction five times.

Jackson can even be found at the pool during the off-season. She swims with the Mandan Marlins Swim Club and works as a lifeguard in the summer.

In the spring, Jackson participates in a clay target league. She said it is a fun hobby that has broadened her horizons from just swimming and school. She is also involved in Latin club and student council.

Social studies teacher and student council adviser Stephanie Bouche said Jackson is a helpful, respectful and kind-hearted person committed to helping others.

“I have had the opportunity to see Josephine grow into an exceptional leader in student council,” Bouche wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She has shown her commitment to helping others by getting involved in fundraisers for charities and service projects. She is always willing to serve her school and community.”

The National Honor Society member said she enjoys serving her community with her church’s youth group. Her favorite volunteering experience was in 2019 when she went to Guatemala with the God’s Child service project to provide humanitarian aid.

“That was life changing,” she said. “Volunteering lets you have a grasp on the real world and see how other people live.”

By the end of the year, Jackson will have completed four Advanced Placement classes and three dual credit classes. She is proud to have maintained a 4.14 weighted GPA, which she credited to her love of learning.

“I think of my GPA as a really big accomplishment,” she said. “Teachers really push you and you have to be working for it from the start. That is hard to achieve.”

Jackson hopes to continue swimming in college while studying either data science or probability and statistics. Her goal is to one day work in statistics for a professional sports team.