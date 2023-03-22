Mandan High School senior Lily Giggee first joined Student Council because she liked the adviser and thought it would be fun to be more involved. She served as treasurer last year and is now the president.

Social studies teacher Stephanie Bouche said as Giggee’s teacher and Student Council adviser, she has seen Giggee grow into an ambitious, sincere and responsible leader.

“Lily has gone above and beyond what is expected,” Bouche wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is always looking for ways to be more involved and to get other students more involved. She is a great leader in Student Council, our school and our community.”

The daughter of Mae and Brian Giggee, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Giggee is the president of her school’s Four Directions club, which promotes diversity by sharing cultures, listening to speakers and putting on cultural events. As president, Giggee helps find speakers and pick topics that she thinks would be interesting for the group. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member said she enjoys learning about other people’s cultures with her peers.

Giggee is a National Honor Society member and is the news and assistant editor of her school’s paper, the MHS Courier. She has been on staff for two years. She said she enjoys being able to write about a variety of topics and especially enjoys covering Native American history.

Outside of school, Giggee enjoys volunteering in her community as a Girl Scout. She has been a Scout since kindergarten and now serves as a program aide and acts as a leader during events and outings.

“I like to be involved and always try to take a strong leadership role no matter what I’m doing,” Giggee said. “I kind of like to take the lead on things and help people. I think if I didn’t have these leadership roles, my life would be kind of bland and boring and I wouldn’t feel as fulfilled. So I really like having those opportunities.”

Giggee also plays on the varsity softball team. The starting pitcher and first baseman has been named to the academic All-State team twice. In the summer, Giggee volunteers as a youth fastpitch softball coach.

During the school year, Giggee works with the after-school MAC program at Fort Lincoln Elementary. She coaches T-ball and track through Mandan Parks and Recreation during the summer.

Giggee maintains a 3.91 GPA while completing two dual-credit classes and four Advanced Placement classes. She said her parents are her biggest motivators and that they always push her to give everything her best shot.

Giggee initially didn’t know what part of the medical field she wanted to go into. She said her time working with kids inspired her to pursue pediatrics. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota Morris to major in biology with a premed focus and to minor in Native American and Indigenous studies.