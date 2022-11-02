MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Student Council member helps school spirit go viral

Bismarck High School senior Hayley Gienger first ran for student council as a fourth grader. She wasn't able to do much as an elementary representative but was encouraged to run again in high school after seeing how engaging the group can be.

“I just like being involved with different things within my school,” Gienger said. “Planning stuff is just fun for me, so when I saw what they were doing at the high school, it just kept me going and I really enjoy it.”

The daughter of Amanda and Tim Gienger, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Gienger was the sophomore representative and is now the student council’s tech representative. She is responsible for making all of the digital flyers and runs the group’s Instagram page.

She also runs the BHS student page, @bismarckhigh.students, which highlights school events and student achievements. Every year, when the senior running the account graduates, it is passed on to a junior. Gienger said she has fun creating content for other students to enjoy.

“I try to keep it updated as much as I can for all of the students to give them a chance to be informed and stay involved,” she said.

Gienger has been the varsity boy’s soccer manager for three years. She tracked statistics, took photos at every game, edited the team website and helped the coaches when needed. Gienger said she got involved after her friend -- a manager at the time -- took her along to practice.

“At first, I had no interest in soccer or managing,” she said. “But then I ended up going to practices and just stuck with it.”

Gienger started playing the violin in fourth grade. She now plays in her school’s chamber orchestra after successfully auditioning as a junior.

She previously played volleyball and was a member of DECA and Science Olympiad. She has attended three national Science Olympiad competitions and has earned multiple gold medals at the state competition.

Counselor Savannah Hogue said Gienger is an involved and dedicated person who is always humble, kind and respectful to everyone she meets.

“Hayley is one of the most motivated students I have had the pleasure of getting to know,” Hogue wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Hayley has always been open and eager to play an active role in our high school. I am very impressed with the dedication, integrity and versatility that Hayley has shown during her time at BHS.”

The honor roll student maintains a 4.02 weighted GPA and has taken two Advanced Placement classes and two dual-credit classes.

Gienger plans to attend the University of North Dakota to earn a degree in business with a minor in marketing and entrepreneurship.

In the future, Gienger hopes to get certified in skin esthetics and own her own company. She is working on setting up a job shadow position with a local esthetician.