MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Student activist aims to paint a better world

Century High School senior Olivia Data has a passion for activism and community involvement. Since last May, she has interned with the North Dakota Women’s Network as Youth Action Council Coordinator. There, she helps organize civic engagement projects such as the North Dakota Period Project and works to get more young women engaged with their community.

North Dakota Women's Network Executive Director Kristie Wolff said Data is one of the most exceptional students to intern at the organization.

“Olivia has strong leadership skills and is eager to share her knowledge and passion with others,” Wolff wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Her endless drive and leadership skills combined with her willingness to continually learn leads me to believe there will be no limit to her growth and achievements.”

The daughter of Tera Rutten and Justin Data, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized next month, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

When she was a junior, Data helped fellow student Athalia Haughton establish a Bismarck chapter of High School Democrats of America. Data said they ended up starting their own regional group called Student Advocates of North Dakota, or SAND.

Through SAND, Data has been able to organize student-led advocacy projects. During last year’s Legislative Assembly, the group hosted a protest against the transgender athlete bill. Data also testified against the bill in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Through the work I’ve done with SAND and the Youth Action Council, I’ve had amazing opportunities to connect with people who deeply care about others and the work that they do and I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for what it means to be a community and the way people can work together and inspire each other,” she said.

Art is another one of Data’s passions. Her work has been featured in local galleries such as Capital Gallery’s 2022 student show. She would like to combine her love of activism and art and find creative ways to make positive changes.

“Politics can be something that is really difficult to communicate and even if people agree on an issue, we might just get caught up in the specific words that we’re using or just not quite understanding each other. So I think art is something that can really help bridge that gap just because it is something we can all relate to and connect to,” she said.

Data is also a performing artist: she has taken ballet classes since kindergarten, she plays the cello in pit orchestra and she competes in speech, having qualified for state each year and placing first in the storytelling event last year.

The straight-A student maintains a 4.28 weighted GPA and will complete 10 Advanced Placement classes by the time she graduates. Data has been named an AP Scholar with Distinction, which is awarded to students who receive an average score of 3.5 on all of their AP exams.

Data plans to study political science and government and studio art or art history. After college, Data said she would like to continue her advocacy for equality and work with an organization similar to North Dakota Women's Network.

