Mandan High School senior Medora Ellingson has been riding in rodeos since she was in the third grade. She competes in barrel racing, girl’s cow cutting and reining cow horse.

She has represented North Dakota at the National High School Rodeo Association finals in both cutting and reining cow horse events. Ellingson competes in the National Cutting Horse Association and National Barrel Horse Association during the offseason to keep herself and her horses busy and in shape. She said succeeding with her horses in the arena is the best feeling in the world.

“All the hard work, all the hours and money spent is so worth it,” she said. “I think it's such a rewarding sport because when you go to a rodeo, you're not only taking care of yourself, but you’re also taking care of your animals.”

The daughter of Chad and Julie Ellingson, of St. Anthony, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Ellingson has been a student event director for the National High School Rodeo Association for three years. She helps oversee the reining cow horse event, which involves working with judges, answering questions, deciding schedules and setting up the event.

She also is involved in 4-H, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and FFA, which is her favorite extracurricular.

Ellingson said being in FFA is a family tradition: It is where her parents met, and her four siblings also were in the organization. She has served as the chapter reporter and secretary, and is proud to be the current chapter president.

“That’s a role that I do not take lightly,” she said. “It is a big leadership role to take on, but I was very ecstatic when I found out that I got to serve. I think it will ultimately lead into my future and bring my leadership skills to a whole new level.”

Last year her FFA food science and technology team took first at the state convention. Ellingson also joined the agricultural sales event last year and ended up getting gold at state. She said joining ag sales helped her decide to pursue a marketing career.

English teacher Candace Brannan said Ellingson is an excellent student who rises up to challenges and welcomes opportunities to learn. She said one of the most impressive things about Ellingson is her leadership in FFA.

“What's interesting is the way (Ellingson) has developed a sense of herself and a sense of collaboration. She is comfortable talking with other people, looking at problems from a team standpoint to identify objectives, strategies, potential questions and negotiation approaches,” Brannan wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She's a dedicated worker and whatever she’s driven to do, she does wholeheartedly.”

Ellingson maintains a 3.89 weighted GPA while working toward an associate degree at Bismarck State College. She will have completed two Advanced Placement classes and earned 24 credit hours by the time she graduates high school.