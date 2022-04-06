MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Softball player leads off in the classroom and sports

Bismarck High School senior Ashlee Potter said she works at Parks and Recreation’s Activity Center and BLAST programs because she loves the kids and is interested in a career in teaching.

She was excited to take the child-related careers class and get teaching experience but didn’t get the chance due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, Potter became the first person at BHS to complete a teaching capstone where she got to work in an elementary and high school classroom.

Counselor Barbara Coyle said Potter has always been driven academically and never settles for anything less than excellence in all that she does.

“This young lady is exemplary in that she is a rare combination of industry, intelligence and character,” Coyle wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Ashlee has so many wonderful qualities that make her an excellent student and person. She will accomplish whatever she endeavors.”

The daughter of Stephen and Keri Potter, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Softball is another large part of Potter’s life. She started playing in a travel league when she was 8. Her teams won multiple state titles and won the North American Fastpitch Association Northern Nationals platinum division in 2019.

“I’ve done a lot of sports, from gymnastics to soccer, but softball is the one that stuck and I think it's because of my teammates,” she said. “Having those close relationships is what makes you want to go to practice and be out there on the field.”

Potter is excited to continue her softball career at Dickinson State University.

This past winter, Potter competed in the first sanctioned year of high school girls wrestling. She said she joined because she knew other girls who were going out and thought it was an exciting chance to be a trailblazer in the sport.

Potter made the most of her only season, taking first at a couple of smaller tournaments and finishing second at the state tournament.

“I had such a great time competing with the other girls,” she said. “There was some really tough competition and I think it was just fun to be a part of that atmosphere.”

Potter also played three years of high school volleyball. She's involved in National Honor Society and Key Club, and is the student council senior representative. She said she works hard to be a good leader for younger students.

“One thing I can be proud of is that I have been a role model and have tried to leave every organization that I’ve been a part of with such a positive atmosphere that it impacts others that come through that program,” she said.

Potter maintains a 4.11 weighted GPA and has been on the honor roll every year. She has taken four Advanced Placement classes and three dual-credit courses. She said challenging herself now will make getting her degree in secondary education much easier.

