MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Shiloh senior uses leadership roles to serve others

Shiloh Christian School senior Ella Strutz joined the North Dakota Association of Student Councils board after successfully running for the middle school-level co-vice president position in the eighth grade.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic her one-year term turned into a 2 ½-year term, which Strutz said she appreciates.

NDASC facilitator William Johnson said the organization was blessed to have Strutz serve on the middle school and high school board.

“Ella was an excellent officer and more over a kind, caring and tenacious individual,” Johnson wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I watched Ella demonstrate both the ability to step into the light and lead from the front as well as her care in taking a step back to create room for and capacity in others.”

The daughter of Becky and Nat Strutz, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

After stepping down from her middle-level position, Strutz was elected as one of the NDASC high-level Class B representatives. Strutz said her greatest achievement while being on the board was establishing an award that recognizes members who work behind the scenes to promote involvement in school activities and community service programs.

Strutz also serves on the Minnesota-Dakotas District Key Club board as the district bulletin editor. She is responsible for making newsletters, running the district’s Instagram account and promoting the district online. She previously served as the Division 1 lieutenant governor, acting as a liaison between school clubs and the district board. She earned the Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award.

The National Honor Society president said she always tries to find opportunities to serve others. Some of those opportunities have included volunteering with her church, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, Shiloh’s Trust-in-Teens mentoring program and a mission trip to Baja California, Mexico.

“Even though I’ve been involved with so many organizations, they all hold a special place in my heart," Strutz said. "There definitely isn’t one of them I’d be able to let go of. I’ve learned so many life lessons from being in different leadership positions.”

Strutz also is involved in speech, band, jazz band, choir and Central Dakota Children's Choir, and she performs in one-act plays and musicals.

She has been a speech team captain since seventh grade and is a three-time Communication Speech and Theater Association of North Dakota All-State recipient.

Strutz has successfully auditioned for multiple honor choirs and is looking forward to performing in the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choir in Cincinnati, Ohio, this coming February.

She maintains a 3.86 GPA and will complete six dual-credit classes by the time she graduates. She plans to study music therapy next fall. While she still has some auditions and interviews left, Strutz has already applied to Arizona State University, University of Kansas and Concordia College in Moorhead.