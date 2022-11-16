MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Shiloh football captain holds records, good grades

Shiloh Christian School senior Darrick Even said one of his proudest achievements was being elected as the football team captain.

The wide receiver and free safety said it was an honor having his peers recognize him as a leader. He said he tries his best to be a good role model for his team.

“Being captain is demonstrating for the younger guys how to come to practice every day and how to be prepared,” he said. “Obviously I have to be a leader off the field too because you can't just snap into that mode on the field, you have to set an example on how to act in the classroom too.”

The son of Chad and Jessica Even, of Menoken, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Even has played football, basketball and track throughout high school, competing in the 4x100 meter relay, the 4x200 meter relay and the javelin. He's not participating in basketball this year to focus on track, something he may pursue in college.

Last year Even broke the school record for javelin with a throw of 141 feet. This year he broke the school football record for receiving yards in a game and tied two other records: interceptions in a game and interceptions in a season.

Head football coach Funnon Barker said he is impressed with Even’s high moral character, academic aptitude and leadership capabilities.

“Darrick has excelled in the academic and extracurricular realms,” Barker wrote in a letter of recommendation. “What has impressed me most is the ability Darrick has to be a great leader and example to his classmates and the younger students in the school, both in the classroom and in his extracurricular activities.”

Every Sunday, the National Honor Society member volunteers at his church, where he runs the sound board and visuals. Even said he feels it is important to give back and help the community that has given him so much.

The straight A student maintains a 3.97 GPA and has been on the president’s list every semester. After completing five dual-credit classes and a few College Level Examination Program classes, Even will graduate with 25 college credits. He said that when it comes to sports or academics, his parents are huge motivators.

“My parents have instilled in me the idea to work hard in everything that you do and try to be the best,” he said. “So when it comes to school, I just want to push myself to be one of the best-performing students.”

Even plans to study marketing in college. He hopes to either go to an in-state school for track or attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.

His dream job is to be on the marketing staff of an NFL team, preferably the Denver Broncos, his favorite team.