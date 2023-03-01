Since neither of her parents rodeoed, Flasher Public School senior Jada Bonogofsky had to figure it out on her own.

And that she did. Bonogofsky competes in barrel racing, pole bending, reining and ranch riding in the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association. She also competes in 15 show horse events.

The three-time rodeo queen titleholder said training her pole horse, Dakota Chrome, on her own from scratch is one of her proudest achievements. Dakota Chrome is now ranked sixth in the state.

“She came from little to nothing, so to have her now as the way she is is truly incredible,” Bonogofsky said. “I never dreamed of having a horse like her, but the fact that I was able to make her that way and didn't just buy her finished, the wins just mean so much more.”

The daughter of Brad and Jen Bonogofsky, of St. Anthony, is this week's Teen of the Week.

Running scientific research and experiments is Bonogofsky’s other passion in life. She said her interest started when she had to do a science fair project for school. When the coronavirus pandemic took away her chance to show her antibiotic resistance project, she decided to keep improving and expanding it.

The project she presented last year -- which focused on antibiotic resistance with three different antibiotics -- earned her two Regeneron Biomedical Research Awards and an invitation to the international-level science fair.

Her latest project looks at how combining antibiotics with antipyretics can weaken otherwise resistant pathogens. She came up with her own experimental procedure and worked on the research for eight weeks. In November she submitted a 20-page research paper to a national science competition.

“I wanted to see if I could combine antibiotics with ibuprofen or Tylenol to see if they would have a synergistic effect,” she said. “I could not find any studies on this strain of bacteria. And the strain is becoming more common around Bismarck, so it was really cool to do a medical region-based project that could one day help my state.”

Bonogofsky also is involved in 4-H and Acalympics, is the team captain of the LifeSmarts team, and serves as her FFA chapter’s secretary and community outreach chair.

When principal Brian Nieuwsma first met Bonogofsky in 2017, he immediately recognized her as a motivated student and a positive role model for her peers.

“Jada has the ability to contribute a great deal to a group and encourages others to be involved,” Nieuwsma wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is a very sincere person and she truly cares about others.”

In her free time, Bonogofsky operates her own horse training business and a pail calf operation with her brother. The two raise orphaned calves they purchased from other farmers.

Bonogofsky maintains a 3.99 GPA while staying active in her clubs and completing her research. She plans to attend the University of Jamestown to get a nursing degree and minor in microbiology. She is considering getting a graduate degree relating to diseases or internal medicine.