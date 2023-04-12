Trinity High School senior Hazel Emter has been performing in musicals since the seventh grade, combining her talents of singing and dancing.

Her ninth and latest musical was "Godspell," which was put on by the Badlands Opera Project. Emter said she was excited to be a part of a professional show and to take the next step in her musical career.

“Last year I had thought ‘oh, no, I'm the lead in the musical this year, where am I going to go with that next year? How can I make sure I don't peak in my junior year of high school?’ And the Badlands Opera Project has definitely given me that opportunity to push myself and work with professional actors and people in our community that care about music,” Emter said.

The daughter of Joel and Jessica Emter, of Dickinson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Emter started taking dance lessons when she was 3. Over the years, she has taken ballet, tap, jazz, modern, pointe and contemporary dance classes. This year, she got the opportunity to instruct a tap class for kindergartners and a ballet step class for 3-year-olds.

Emter serves as the student council secretary and an assistant chaplain. She is also in choir, Science Olympiad, Acalympics and Science Bowl. She is captain of the speech team and the varsity golf team, which co-ops with Dickinson High School.

She was previously involved in the North Dakota Break Free Youth Coalition and was a student sponsor of the Civics Secures Democracy Act, which involved sending emails to lawmakers and advocating around her school.

“I'm a big advocate for servant leadership and being able to help people through small ways,” Emter said. “I believe in being able to lead them with an open, kind, loving heart for their benefit and not mine.”

Emter is one of the few students who were selected to be a part of the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Dickinson program where she meets and learns from local business leaders.

Carter Fong, the executive director of the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce, said entry into the program is highly competitive and involves a panel interview. Fong said he is impressed by Emter’s maturity and her communication skills.

“Hazel was among the small number of students chosen for this program, and I’ll go further in saying that she often shines brightest even among her peers in this elite group,” Fong wrote in a letter of recommendation.

The honor roll student maintains a 3.92 GPA and is ranked second in her class. Emter will graduate with 20 college credits thanks to the number of dual credit classes she has taken.

Emter plans to study communication sciences and disorders at the University of Mary before getting her master’s in speech-language pathology. She hopes to work as a pediatric speech pathologist in either a private practice or a school environment.