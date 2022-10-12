MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Performing artist prefers sharing the spotlight with others

To say St. Mary's Central High School senior Bella Sletteland is involved in her school would be an understatement: She has been a part of 17 school organizations and still participates in a majority of them.

English teacher and speech coach Abby Griffin said within those organizations, Sletteland is a humble leader who does not like to boast about her accomplishments. Griffin said Sletteland willingly works in the background to ensure things run smoothly and doesn’t expect recognition in return.

“Bella is an example of kindness, work ethic and leadership in our school community,” Griffin wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is empathetic to a fault, kind and grateful to her classmates and teachers, and holds enough integrity that others trust her as a student and leader.”

The daughter of Steven and Jennifer Sletteland, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Sletteland has been in speech since eighth grade and is now a team officer. One of her proudest achievements is taking first place in humorous interpretation and humorous duo at the state competition her sophomore year.

“Before high school, I struggled with my confidence and public speaking, which is why I joined speech,” Sletteland said. “To see that I was able to push myself to win state really made me feel like I could be confident and speak in a way that people found entertaining. It felt really good to be able to accomplish that.”

Sletteland also is passionate about acting. She has been a part of her school’s one act play and fall production every year. Last year, her school took second at the state one act competition, and she received a superior actor award.

Sletteland is a writer, photographer and layout editor for her school newspaper, the SM Messenger, and is a member of Student Council, Science Club, Spanish club and the North Dakota’s Children Choir.

The National Honor Society member likes to serve her community and volunteer with school groups such as the Leo Lions Service Club and Vera Forma. She also helps out as an assistant chaplain.

The straight A student will have completed three Advanced Placement classes and one dual credit class by the end of the year. Sletteland hopes to pass on her love of learning to future generations by becoming a teacher.

“I’ve always really liked school, and my teachers have been super inspirational for me and I've been inspired by how they can build students up and help them pursue what they are passionate about,” she said. “I love reading and writing, so I would love to help kids find a passion for that and find parts of it that everyone can enjoy.”

Sletteland plans to attend the University of Mary next year and pursue a degree in English education and a minor in Catholic studies.