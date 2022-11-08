MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Multisport athlete shoots for career in medicine

Underwood High School senior Laura Eichhorst likes to stay active and take advantage of all the opportunities her small-town community has to offer. She helps out on the family farm, plays three sports and is active in six other extracurriculars.

She said she tries to get involved wherever she can, and help support her friends and neighbors.

“I think volunteering is important in a small town because we don’t have a lot of people, so when anyone volunteers their time it allows us to put on different things and have pride in our community,” she said. “There’s the thing they say of ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ and I think we embody that really well because everyone knows everyone and we all take care of each other.”

The daughter of Tania Eichhorst, of Coleharbor, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Eichhorst has played volleyball, basketball and track for all four years of high school. The volleyball captain said it has been an honor getting to lead and play with her school’s first cooperative volleyball team.

“We recently made all our sports co-ops with Turtle Lake-Mercer, so a highlight of my sports career was seeing that come together, getting to work with other kids and watching two communities grow together,” she said.

Eichhorst also is involved with pep club, Acalympics, Math Track, National Honor Society, choir and band. For two years, she was a member of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s Student Cabinet, where she advised Baesler, met with legislators and formed a connection with students across the state.

Eichhorst credits her mom -- who is her science teacher and biggest cheerleader -- with helping her juggle it all.

“I have a very supportive mom; she’s kind of my rock,” Eichhorst said. “She helps me through everything when things get super-busy and stressful so that I’m able to accomplish the things that I do. She’s really my No. 1 supporter.”

The straight A student said she is proud to have maintained a 4.0 GPA while staying active in her school and loading up on harder classes. By the time she graduates, Eichhorst will have completed five dual-credit classes.

Social studies teacher John Jangula said Eichhorst shows qualities of a good leader whether she is in class, at one of her many extracurriculars or out in the community.

“As her teacher over the last five years, I have watched Laura develop academically and personally into a respectful young woman, ready to take on any challenge that life throws at her,” Jangula wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Laura is motivated, independent and caring. She is one of the first to volunteer in and out of the classroom if you need any assistance.”