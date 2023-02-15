Legacy High School senior Emma Horner used to be the co-president of her school’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter. It was the first major leadership role she had, which meant a great deal to her.

This year, Horner is serving as the chapter’s treasurer. She and her other co-president stepped down to let a pair of juniors take charge. By passing the torch this year, she hopes the group will continue to do well after she graduates.

“It’s kind of nice to take a step back and let other people learn the ropes,” Horner said. ”My co-president and I, we didn't really have someone to teach us what to do. So it's great to be able to show the juniors how to handle things when we’re gone.”

The daughter of Matt and Wanda Horner, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Horner joined HOSA as a sophomore. She was considering going into the medical field after college and thought joining the organization would help her figure out what exactly she wanted to do. She eventually landed on optometry after an optometrist spoke to her anatomy class.

One of Horner’s favorite things about HOSA is getting to compete in events at the leadership conferences. She previously competed in the medical terminology, forensic science and nutrition events. This year, she plans to compete in the medical terminology, medical math and HOSA bowl events.

Horner also is a National Honor Society member. She enjoys volunteering with the Central Dakota Humane Society and organizing the Live Your Legacy Walk/Run.

The charity run is put on by the HOSA chapter every year. It includes a 10K and 5K race, face painting, games and live music. The event benefits the Brave the Shave family fund, which supports children with cancer and their families.

“I really feel as though we are making a difference with that race,” Horner said. “It may not seem like a whole lot, but seeing those children there having the best day of their lives and not worrying about a thing, it just feels really special to me.”

History teacher Landen Schmeichel said Horner’s involvement in the charity run is instrumental for its success. He said she is one of the hardest-working and one of the kindest students in her grade.

“Any person can be successful, but it takes someone with a special heart and mind to be as kind as Emma. Her involvement with HOSA is only one part of her immeasurable kindness,” Schmeichel wrote in a letter of recommendation.

Horner maintains a 4.04 weighted GPA while taking four Advanced Placement classes this year. She has already completed one AP class and two dual-credit classes. Since she has a lot of school ahead of her, Horner said it is important that she develops good study habits early on.