Grant County High School senior Zoey Heid got the chance to prove herself as a team leader after her basketball team saw a huge change: joining a new co-op with Mott-Regent.

The team captain said having a new coach, players and team atmosphere definitely came with an adjustment period, but that it was fulfilling to see the girls come together and make strong bonds.

“I always want to set a positive example and show the underclassmen that hard work and dedication will pay off in the end,” Heid said. “I want all of them to see that and want to be a leader to keep the Grant County name alive with our good sportsmanship.”

The daughter of Marty and Kristin Heid, of Elgin, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Heid is also the captain of the varsity volleyball and track teams. She was named her school’s 2020 female athlete of the year after being named to the All-Region volleyball team, All-District basketball team and making it to the state track meet.

Track is Heid’s favorite sport. She competes in hurdles and the occasional relay. She has finished at least top 10 at the state meet every year since she was a seventh grader. She took third in the 100-meter hurdles as an eighth grader.

Heid will continue to run for Dickinson State University this fall. While there, she plans to get a degree in exercise science to prepare for a career in either athletic training or physical therapy.

“My sports career has obviously taken up a lot of my time and has really been my heart and soul, so I didn’t feel that I wanted to let that go,” Heid said. “I knew I couldn't play sports forever, so having part of that in my life was just really important. And the medical field is somewhere I felt that I belonged.”

Heid is active in FFA, FBLA and yearbook; serves as the student council vice president and pep club president; and is a member of the National Honor Society.

She also finds time to volunteer in her community, help out on her family’s ranch and works as a certified nursing assistant at her local hospital.

Teacher Erica Larson said at a small rural school, it is common to see a handful of students step up and volunteer their time. Though this can stretch students thin and lead to burnout, Larson said this has never been the case for Heid.

“Without hesitation, Zoey is always the first student to step up and volunteer her time, energy and skills to help our staff, students and community,” Larson wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Zoey is not afraid of hard work or experiences that will mold and shape her. The times where she has had to stand alone in the face of adversity have molded and shaped her into a leader.”

Thanks to online and dual credit classes, Heid will graduate with 26 college credits. She is proud to have gotten through high school while staying involved in her many extracurriculars, which she said she couldn’t have done without support from her family and teachers.

“I think through all of the stuff I have done, being able to be in all of these activities and having so many experiences in a small school, it has made me so happy that my community believes in all of us,” she said. “I think that it shows that my community and my school did well in teaching all of us kids what it means to be hard working and be dedicated to what we want to do.”