MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Hockey captain eager to assist classmates, community

Hazen High School senior Kade Goebel gladly accepted an invitation to join the Sources of Strength program when it was introduced to his school.

Hazen High School staff member Linda Pouliot said teachers nominated Goebel for the program that focuses on awareness and prevention of suicide, bullying and substance abuse because he's a positive role model and peer leader. She said Goebel is a dependable and responsible student who doesn’t sit back and watch others do all the work.

“Kade has outstanding leadership capabilities that he has shown in the classroom and his many extracurricular activities. He is respected by his peers, teachers and administrators due to his integrity, motivation to succeed and respectfulness,” Pouliot said. “I have enjoyed seeing him develop into a determined, passionate and successful young man.”

The son of Kristina Goebel, of Hazen, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Goebel plays varsity hockey and baseball. He feels honored being hockey captain and having made the Region 8 All-Region baseball team.

The first baseman also plays on the Hazen Post 189 Astros American Legion team and is proud to have made it to the state tournament the last four years.

Goebel joined Future Business Leaders of America during his sophomore year after his friends encouraged him. He was then elected to serve as vice president his junior year, which prepared him to serve as chapter president this year.

During his first year, Goebel’s FBLA team qualified for nationals in the broadcast journalism event. Since the national convention was held online that year, Goebel and his teammates decided they would wait for their chance to compete in person. Goebel hopes he gets to go this coming summer.

Goebel also is a member of the National Honor Society. His favorite ways of giving back to his community include helping wrap presents for the local hospital’s giving tree event and volunteering with the Great Plains Food Bank truck.

“In my opinion, volunteering seems scary when you first think about going out into the community and being open to people, but it feels really good when you do it,” Goebel said. “For me, it is a stress reliever; it's good for the soul and it helps others that are in need.”

Goebel maintains a 3.9 GPA and will complete three dual-credit classes by the time he graduates. He has earned eight “student of the year” awards for being exemplary in his classes.

He said those awards come from him asking questions, getting help outside of class, helping other students when he can and just being himself. He also credits his support system made up of family and teachers.

“Looking back to freshman year, I never could have imagined where I’d be today, and I’m proud of where I am and who I am,” Goebel said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without my family or my teachers to push me.”

Goebel plans to attend Bismarck State College to major in instrumentation and control technology. He hopes to get a job in the energy industry -- following his grandpa, aunt and uncle -- and work close to home.