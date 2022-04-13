MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Garrison pageant princess trades in crown for camo

Garrison High School senior Mackenzie Fuller said people are usually shocked when they find out that a pageant girl like her will be attending basic training this coming summer.

She said it's really not all that surprising given that her dad, who was in the Air Force and South Dakota Air National Guard, has been talking about her joining since before she was born.

“A lot of people don’t think that being in the North Dakota Air National Guard and the pageants really line up, but it's just part of my personality. I’ve always loved volunteering, and what is a better way to volunteer than enlist in a military service?” Fuller said.

The daughter of Aaron and Michelle Fuller, of Garrison, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Fuller started doing pageants when she was 13. She said she initially wanted to join because she thought it would be fun to wear fancy dresses and get her hair and nails done. But now she said it is about the connections she makes and the people she can help.

After winning her very first pageant, Fuller went on to hold titles such as Miss Hazen-Beulah’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Geographic Center’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Teen McLean County International and last year’s Miss Teen North Dakota International.

“What started as loving dresses at pageants turned into loving service work and helping my community through my platform,” Fuller said. It’s really been an amazing experience. I grew a lot in my year of service and I’m really grateful for the opportunities it brought me.”

Her Miss Teen North Dakota International platform was Volunteer -- Be The Nice Kid, which advocated volunteerism as one of the easiest ways to show kindness. Throughout her time as princess, Fuller organized many service events for her community including food drives and a pet and doll parade.

“It was really amazing to be able to help my community in any way that I could,” she said. “It’s amazing to see how a girl from a small town can make such a big difference.”

As if her plate wasn’t full enough, Fuller serves as the president of the National Honor Society, class secretary, captain of the dance team and football and basketball cheerleading teams, vice president of FFA, student leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of her school’s choir and yearbook staff.

Science teacher Jennifer Hirsch said as a leader, Fuller strives to always do her best while bringing out the best in those around her.

“Mackenzie is truly a wonderful young woman. I have enjoyed watching her mature over the years and I cannot wait to see what amazing things she accomplishes and the lives she impacts in the future,” Hirsch wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I love the fact that my own kids look up to her as she is a leader, she always brings her best and she perseveres.”

After completing her training, Fuller plans to get a degree in human resource management from the University of North Dakota.

