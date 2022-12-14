MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future teacher hopes to grow students’ love of agriculture

Mandan High School senior Shaydin Ell first got hooked on agriculture after taking an introductory course in middle school. She joined FFA as a freshman and now serves as the chapter’s treasurer, a role she takes great pride in.

Ell wasn’t sure what FFA event she wanted to start with when she joined. She decided to try livestock judging since that was the event her dad participated in when he was in high school.

While judging wasn’t “her thing,” she found success in other events, taking silver in floriculture, farm business management and agricultural communications last year, and hoping for a gold in agronomy next year.

“I did that my freshman year and I learned I’m not very good at looking at cows and pigs; it's definitely not my strong suit,” she said. “So then I decided to try agronomy and really found a passion for it.”

The daughter of Sally and Duane Ell, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Ell also found a passion for teaching. She said she never thought she could be a teacher since the job requires so much patience and persistence. But after considering other careers and talking with her adviser, she discovered that teaching others about agriculture would be her dream job.

“I started thinking about having my own classroom, teaching kids about agriculture, sharing my passion with them and showing them there is more to agriculture. That’s when I started falling in love with the idea of being a teacher,” she said. “It just made me so excited and really set a fire in my heart.”

Ell said she would like to teach in Mandan. Her future goal as a teacher is to give middle school students a chance to get involved in FFA and agriculture early on, an opportunity she wished she had.

To prepare for her teaching career, Ell works as a teaching assistant for the freshman agriculture class and volunteers at events such as the Morton County Farm Bureau Ag Day and the KFYR Ag Expo’s Living Ag Classroom.

Agricultural education teacher Tanasha Wanner said that as her teaching assistant, Ell exhibits strong leadership skills and remarkable character. Wanner also praised Ell’s work ethic and knowledge of agronomy, floriculture, agriculture communication and farm business management.

“Shaydin is always eager to volunteer her time to help out her fellow FFA members,” Wanner wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is always checking in with advisers and members, making sure that all work is done in both a timely and proficient manner. She is a well-spoken and well-poised young lady who has a bright future in anything she sets her mind to.”

Ell also is active in Future Business Leaders of America, Latin club and National Honor Society. She was previously involved in DECA, science club, bridge club, track and volleyball. Outside of school, Ell works as a cobbler assistant at Gartner’s Shoe Hospital.

Ell maintains a 4.02 weighted GPA while completing two Advanced Placement classes and five dual-credit classes. She hopes to graduate with 22 college credits, giving her a head start on her goal of obtaining a master’s degree in agriculture education at Dickinson State University.