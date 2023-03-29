Bismarck High School senior Caylee Nelson is glad her friend encouraged her to join student council her sophomore year. She has enjoyed being involved in her school and finds joy in planning fun things for her peers.

During her junior year, Nelson and her friend had the opportunity to run together as a president and vice president team with Nelson as VP. The two now serve as student council co-presidents.

“I think a big part of the leadership roles that I’ve been put in comes from a place of wanting to build up the school’s atmosphere and school spirit,” she said. “The opportunity kind of fell into my lap and I took it and ran with it and made the best out of the situation.”

The daughter of MaryEllen and Jeff Nelson, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Nelson has been the varsity football team manager for two years. Just like with student council, she said a friend asked her to join when a spot opened up.

“It was very sporadic of me because I had never been interested or watched football before, but I kind of just fell into it because I really liked the people and the team aspect of it,” she said.

Before she joined the football team, Nelson thought she wanted to go to culinary school. But after becoming a manager and working with the athletic trainer, she found that she has a passion for nutrition and dietetics.

Head athletic trainer Alecia Wells said Nelson helped her, coaches and athletes, which made her a wonderful part of the football team. After seeing her work, she has no doubt that Nelson will thrive as a dietician.

“Caylee’s career is a very serious part of her life. She wants to become the best dietician that she can be, and she will let nothing get in her way of completing this goal,” Wells wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She will be a great asset to the health care profession in the near future.”

Nelson is very active in her church. She has served on her church’s district youth council for two years where she helps plan events and retreats. Though she ran for the vice president seat, Nelson ended up filling the empty president seat as well.

She also played soccer for 12 years and is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. She works as a barista at BittyBean and helps out with her parents’ wholesale distribution business.

The straight-A student maintains a 4.09 GPA and earned a 27 ACT score. Besides taking every culinary class at BHS, Nelson has also taken four dual credit classes and two Advanced Placement classes. She said her future plans motivate her to do her best in school.

Nelson plans to attend the University of North Dakota to study nutrition and dietetics with a focus in sports nutrition. After earning her master’s degree and becoming a registered dietician, she hopes to work on the nutrition team for a professional sports team.