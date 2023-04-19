New Salem-Almont High School senior Levi Becker has enjoyed playing with his friends on the varsity football team since freshman year.

Becker said he and the other seniors stepped up when they became captains and set out to achieve what they couldn’t last year: become champions.

His team ended up becoming the 9-man state champion after a perfect 12-0 season. Becker said it was a full-circle moment after how his previous season ended.

“Last year when I was a junior, we played Cavalier at home to go to state, and we lost in overtime by two. And this year at state, we beat them in overtime by two,” he said. “So that experience was a lot of fun, and we really enjoyed being able to get the win that we couldn't have last year.”

The son of Darcy Becker, of New Salem, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Becker has made the All-Region football team twice and was included on the 2022 All-State team. He also was a senior captain of the varsity basketball team, which he joined as a freshman.

Principal Brian Olson said Becker is a school leader academically, athletically and socially. He said he is impressed with how Becker pushes others and himself to achieve at high levels.

“Levi seems to be a player and member who gets the job done regardless of who gets credit,” Olson wrote in a letter of recommendation. “This versatility to morph between leader and member serves him well and allows him to assimilate easily into all the groups our school has to offer.”

Those groups include Student Council, band, National Honor Society and FFA. Becker is the band and NHS president, and serves as the chapter sentinel for FFA.

He has earned multiple awards through FFA, including a gold in dairy foods and farm business management. When he was a sophomore, his dairy foods team took first at state and qualified for the national convention in Indianapolis. There, his team placed 11th and earned a silver rating.

Outside of school, Becker helps his dad and grandfather on the family farm where they raise beef and dairy cattle and grow crops. He usually helps with calving, planting and seeding. He also enjoys volunteering at his church and helping his community through FFA and NHS.

When it comes to staying involved, Becker said he takes after his siblings who were in a lot of the same activities that he is in now. He said he tries to make them proud by being there for everyone who might need the support.

“My older siblings were always involved in a lot. And they were the leadership at home for me because when I was young, I lost my mom,” Becker said. “So I wanted to be that leadership for everyone in school like my family was for me.”

The straight A student maintains a 4.0 GPA and has taken five dual-credit classes. Becker will put those credits to use at the University of Mary. He plans to follow in his siblings’ footsteps and earn a degree in accounting. After graduating, he would like to live and work in another small town.